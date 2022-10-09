Super People Has Started The Early Access Pre-Load Ahead Of Release

Wonder Games announced this week they are letting people pre-load their new game Super People ahead of its Early Access release. The team will officially be releasing the game into Early Access on Steam on October 11th, but prior to that, they want to make sure you can actually play the game without ay delats or issues when downloading. So from now until Tuesday, you have a chance to pre-load the game onto your PC and get yourself ready to ump into the competition waiting ahead. Along with this offer, the team released a new hour-long video as they talked live to their audience about the game and went over a lot of the details for it so you knew what to expect when it goes live. Youc an check out that video down at the bottom as we now wait for the EA lunch.

"In Super People, take control of a super-soldier, each with their own unique skills and special abilities, as you will join a battle royale shooter that will revolutionize how you think about the genre. Battle it out with other players and survive until you are the last player or squad standing. Make your character stronger in various ways as the game progresses. Special abilities and ultimate skills are activated as your character reaches full strength. Every match offers an opportunity for different strategies and various skill paths to get stronger.

At height of your power, unlock an ultimate skill that offers the most powerful ability available. Experience the thrill and excitement of turning the tide of the match in an instant. Acquire materials throughout the map. Craft them into firearms and other higher-grade gears. This offers more fun and hands-on approach when it comes to farming, and will make you more engaged during the final stretch of most matches."