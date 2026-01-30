Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Robot Wars, Super Robot Wars Y

Super Robot Wars Y Reveals "Awakening of a Soul" DLC

Super Robot Wars Y released a new trailer for the second DLC pack, as "Awakening of the Soul" will be released in early February

Article Summary Super Robot Wars Y unveils the "Awakening of a Soul" DLC, launching early February for all platforms.

New DLC features five units, 16 Area Missions, 10 Onboard Missions, and an Assist Crew Member.

Included series content spans Kotetsu Jeeg, Getter Robo – Jet-Black Drifters, and Da-Garn, among others.

Free update adds Battle Rush 2, STG Memory expansion, and raises pilot level and stat caps significantly.

Bandai Namco revealed the second official DLC release coming to Super Robot Wars Y, as the Awakening of a Soul pack will be coming out next week. The DLC will add five new units, sixteen new Area Missions, ten new Onboard Missions, and one new Assist Crew Member for all players to engage with, featuring content from Kotetsu Jeeg, Dynamic Planning Original (Getter Robot – The Jet-Black Drifters), and Brave of the Legend Da-Garn. What's more, the game will get a free update adding Special Mission: Battle Rush 2, which is an evolved version of Battle Rush, as well as an expansion to the STG Memory system, and a new Status Cap Unlock, which will bring the pilot stat enhancement cap to +50 and the pilot level cap to Level 150. The DLC arrives on February 5, while the update arrives on February 2.

Super Robot Wars Y

Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes. Place your units strategically and command them to defeat your enemies! Upgrade your units and train your pilots with credits and resources you earn after every mission. Super Robot Wars Y introduces the new Assist Link system, which brings your favorite sidekick characters into action, allowing them to participate in missions and enhance their abilities and effects. Strengthen your heroes to overcome the next challenge! Enjoy the impossible epic battles where units and pilots from all the series clash together! Embark on a journey into lore-rich, new saga of Super Robot Wars!

Featured Series

Reideen the Brave

COMBATTLER V

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1

Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness

Getter Robo Arc

Majestic Prince

MACROSS Delta

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Godzilla Singular Point

SSSS.DYNAZENON

