Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Supervive, Theorycraft Games

Supervive Will Hold An Open Beta Later This Month

After months of testing and teasing and even a free demo, Supervive is going into Open Beta mode for free in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Supervive Open Beta launches November 20, 2024, offering players a free trial of its current build.

Squad-based hero battle royale features dynamic combat in a vast, sky-bound map with unique powers.

15 customizable hunters with unique abilities and a focus on teamwork and strategic gameplay.

Theorycraft continuously develops Supervive, adding hunters, storm shifts, and biomes post-launch.

Indie game developer and publisher Theorycraft Games has revealed that Supervive will launch an Open Beta in a couple of weeks. The game has basically been doing every version of testing and teasing they can up to this point, including a Steam Next Fest demo last month. But it's time to move forward, and with that comes this new Beta period where people can try the current build of the game totally free. The Open Beta will launch on November 20, 2024.

Supervive

Supervive is a free-to-play, squad-based hero battle royale that has players team up in groups of two or four to battle enemies across a vast, sky-bound map while a deadly storm encroaches upon them. Players engage in dynamic combat, complete objectives, and use unique powers and equipment to devise creative strategies to outplay other teams and be the last squad standing. Supervive will always be free-to-play and is designed to ensure that cosmetics are the only in-game purchases, with no pay-for-power elements, ever.

An Improvisational Action Sandbox: Supervive embraces open-ended abilities, powers, items, and world interactions, as well as physics-based combat and movement, allowing for expressive and intuitive action and traversal. Combat and movement are easy to pick up but also allow for endless depth and challenge in optimization.

Supervive embraces open-ended abilities, powers, items, and world interactions, as well as physics-based combat and movement, allowing for expressive intuitive action and traversal. Combat and movement are easy to pick up but also allow for endless depth and challenge in optimization. Play With Friends: Players can choose a number of ways to play, including a 4-player squad, ten teams per lobby battle royale; a 2-per-squad duos battle royale with 20 teams; and 4v4 deathmatches.

Players can choose a number of ways to play, including a 4-player squad, ten teams per lobby battle royale; a 2-per-squad duos battle royale with 20 teams; and 4v4 deathmatches. Build Your Team of Storm Chasing Hunters: There are currently 15 hunters available, with more in development for launch. While hunters do fall into one of three major archetypes (fighters, controllers, and supports), all are designed to be self-sufficient playmakers. All hunters have unique abilities (four abilities, one ultimate, and a passive) and are all unlocked through regular play.

There are currently 15 hunters available, with more in development for launch. While hunters do fall into one of three major archetypes (fighters, controllers, and supports), all are designed to be self-sufficient playmakers. All hunters have unique abilities (four abilities, one ultimate, and a passive) and are all unlocked through regular play. You're Never Out Until You're Out: There are many ways to bring your team back, including team-wide resurrection beacons, picking up downed allies in the middle of a fight, and even the ability to revive dead allies after the action has settled. That , combined with Supervive's high lethality and playmaking depth, makes it always possible to make that winning play.

There are many ways to bring your team back, including team-wide resurrection beacons, picking up downed allies in the middle of a fight, and even the ability to revive dead allies after the action has settled. That always possible to make that winning play. Map-based Objectives and Storm Shifts: Each game can feature a random 'storm shift' that alters game variables—such as bullet trains, which place three high-speed, lethal trains on the map; nomadic storms, which move the available playspace across large distances; and more! Unique biome-specific monsters, bosses, and other game-changing mechanics come together for a world of systematic

Each game can feature a random 'storm shift' that alters game variables—such as bullet trains, which place three high-speed, lethal trains on the map; nomadic storms, which move the available playspace across large distances; and more! Unique biome-specific monsters, bosses, and other game-changing mechanics come together for a world of systematic anarchy. Beyond Launch: Theorycraft will forever be developing the game alongside the community – and the work won't stop at launch. Expect new hunters, new storm shifts, new biomes, new powers, and lots, lots more—all for free!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!