Surgeon Simulator 2 Hs Received The Bad Blood Update

Bossa Studios revealed today that Surgeon Simulator 2 just got a new update with a ton of content called Bad Blood. The latest update since the Clinical Trials addition back in November, the game will now have nine new game modes, all of which you can play right now. The game also got a number of Quality Of Life improvements, upgrades, and bug fixes to make everything run a bit smoother for players. There's a number of visual adjustments as well, new notification options, leaderboards, and more. You can read about them all below and you can play this free update right now.

Since the launch of Surgeon Simulator 2, players have clamored for a means to prove that they are the best of the best — which is now possible thanks to the implementation of campaign leaderboards! These leaderboards track how long it takes players to complete competitive levels and precisely how much blood loss Bob has suffered at player's hands! Proving who is the best doctor among friends is now as easy as pointing-out each other's global rank! WASD Heroes: Keep-up with floor targets in a bombastic free-for-all homage to classic arcade dance machines!

Panel Smash: Channel that inner appetite for destruction in a mad dash to the finish line. Be advised: may involve ball pits.

Match 4: Supermarket Sweep has swept over the surgery with this organ-fuelled time-trial. It's the perfect speed-run candidate, brimming with challenges!

Anatomy Theft: The ultimate test of player's surgery skills in an anatomy-orientated trial. Hopefully distinguishing between kidney and lungs isn't too hard?

Limb-Ripper: Self-explanatory: rip and tear until the job's done!

Surgical Mayhem: Fight over Bob's very limited supply of body parts. Whoever secures enough limbs will be crowned victorious!

Heading Out: A classic, carnival-style coconut shy but with Bob's heads. Dunk the most Bob heads to win in this fun-for-all-the-family rapid level.

Top Of The World: The sky may be the limit, but players have to get there first! It's a race to the top in a series of challenges that must be toppled along the way.

Surgery Relay: Sports day is back, and this time, it's surgical. Cooperate in this relay-style challenge, but keep an eye out for competitors, who will take any and all opportunities to sabotage any rivals…