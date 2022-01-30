Surprise: Pokémon GO Releases Hisuian Voltorb Today

If you're wondering why everyone is talking about Pokémon this weekend, it is likely because of the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The highly anticipated open-world RPG sees the player travel to the distant history of the Sinnoh region at a time when it was known as the Hisui region. This game introduced a slew of new species including Hisuian regional variants as well as brand new evolutions. When I initially reported on the reveal of the early Hisuian regional variants, I theorized that we would see these show up in Pokémon GO to tie into the release of Legends: Arceus. Niantic tends to plan species drops like this to tie into main series releases, but the Friday, February 28th release date came and went with no updates in GO. However, reports began to flood in the next day that those in earlier time zones were beginning to see Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon GO starting Sunday, January 30th, at 10 AM local time. Let's take a look at the details of this surprise drop.

Indeed, Hisuian Voltorb shows up today in Pokémon GO at 10 AM local time, wherever you are. In addition to wild spawns, players will also be given the "Voltorb from the Hisui Region?!" Special Research. Here are the full tasks and rewards for the new questline:

Page One of Two

Catch 10 Pokémon: Voltorb encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Voltorb encounter

Give your Buddy 3 treats: Voltorb encounter

REWARDS: Hisuian Voltorb encounter, 3 Pinap Berries, 3 Razz Berries

Page Two of Two

Catch 20 Pokémon: Voltorb encounter

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Voltorb encounter

Make 10 Curveball throws: Voltorb encounter

REWARDS: Hisuian Voltorb encounter, 9 Pinap Berries, 9 Razz Berries

You know what this means. We are sure to get all of the new species released in Legends: Arceus at some point. This includes new regional forms for Samurott, Decidueye, Typhlosion, Zorua, Lilligant, Avalugg, Braviary, Sliggoo, Sneasel, Growlithe, and Qwilfish along with new evolutions for Scyther, Stantler, and more.