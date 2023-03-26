Survival: Fountain Of Youth Drops Into Early Access Next Month You can try out an early build of Survival: Fountain Of Youth when it is released into Early Access on Steam in mid-April.

Indie developer Odinsoft and publisher Twin Sails Interactive revealed they are releasing Survival: Fountain Of Youth on Steam for Early Access in April. You'll be getting an early build of the single-player survival title, in which you'll be a lone sailor trapped on an island in the 16th-century Caribbean islands. No official date has been confirmed for the 1.0 release beyond the idea that we'll see it sometime this year for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. But this Early Access version will be available starting on April 19th.

"Join Juan Ponce de Leon's 16th-century Spanish expedition in search of the mythical fountain of youth. Stranded off the coast of the Caribbean islands following a shipwreck, fight for survival against the harsh elements, diseases, exhaustion, and other unforeseen hazards while traversing breathtaking locations in hopes of finding fellow crewmates and a means of escape. Explore a diverse island ecosystem, scavenging for supplies, crafting tools, and hunting game. Gather resources to create stone spears, single-shot handguns, and more weapons to take down giant lizards, wild ox, and even fearsome leopards. Discover raw materials to assemble campfires, bedding, shelter, and other creature comforts to stay alive. Meticulously manage resources to conserve food, maintain supplies to treat injuries, and do whatever it takes to stay healthy."

"Be aware of the weather and time, as temperatures dropping after dark will require fire or shelter for warmth, while the sun's blistering heat can cause extreme fatigue and dehydration. Build a range of sea-faring ships, from primitive rafts to glorious Spanish vessels, and travel across more than 15 islands with different resources, fauna, and secrets to discover. Follow a story of Golden Age exploration or set out for a player-defined adventure across the map. The Early Access version will debut with two expansive regions, with three additional regions planned for subsequent updates that incorporate new biomes, story quests, and more. Survival: Fountain of Youth boasts a challenging open-world survival adventure that features a captivating storyline that yearns to be unearthed."