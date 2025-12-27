Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Painted Black Games, Silver Lining Interactive, The Road of Dust and Sorrow

Survival Horror Game The Road of Dust and Sorrow Announced

A new narrative survival horror game The Road of Dust and Sorrow was announced, as a mom and daughter fight to survive humanity's collapse

Indie game developer Painted Black Games and publisher Silver Lining Interactive announced their new survival horror game, The Road of Dust and Sorrow. The game has you playing as a mom with her daughter, who are trying to survive the collapse of humanity after a global catastrophe has changed the world. You'll explore, solve puzzles, fight creatures and altered humans, and ultimately try to survive this terrible future. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game doesn't have a release window yet.

The Road of Dust and Sorrow

Humanity has shattered. A remedy engineered to end hunger came at a devastating cost, twisting people into feral Dusters — ravenous addicts ruled by primal instinct. Ten years later, a mother and daughter wander in the ruins of civilization, clinging to a fragile hope for a better future. But their journey draws the gaze of an ominous preacher and his hollow-eyed flock. What hunts Katherine and Ava isn't a cult — it's something beyond reason: an ancient hunger that sees humans as fertile soil.

Dive into a story-driven survival-horror adventure inspired by classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Claw your way through decaying streets, bloodthirsty Dusters, locked rooms, and forgotten corridors — where every door could mean salvation… or your end. Keep Ava alive — no matter what. You can lose the world. You can't lose her. Every step pulls you deeper into a place that wants you broken. No one will save you. But you can fight. You can run. And you can still try to reach Sanctuary.

"The Road of Dust and Sorrow immediately stood out as a rare gem. We know firsthand how passionate and meticulous the Dev Team are in their approach to storytelling, and we're one hundred percent here to support it. The game looks, plays, and feels beautifully soulful," said Dan Fraser, Producer at Silver Lining. "It stays with you long after you've left. We couldn't stop thinking about it."

"I will literally shout it from the rooftops: YOU GOTTA PLAY IT," added Julia Galus, Community Manager at Silver Lining.

