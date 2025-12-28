Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Graft, Harebrained

Survival Horror RPG Graft Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Graft, as the game still hae no details for a release window

Article Summary Graft is a new survival horror RPG blending classic gameplay with post-cyberpunk atmosphere.

Transform your character by grafting abilities from defeated enemies for unique powers.

Delve into a sprawling techno-horror world, mastering forgotten tech and building alliances.

Player choices and resource management are crucial for surviving the horrors of the Arc.

Indie game developer and publisher Harebrained released a new trailer this month for their upcoming survival horror RPG, Graft. Its been over a year since we first heard about the game and it seems a lot of the development has just been done under the radar with little fanfare. But the team dropped a new trailer out of the blue at the Horror Game Awards 2025, showing off more of the title, which you cvan see above. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to hear about a launch date.

Graft

Blending classic survival horror combat with a visceral twist, Graft allows you to take on nightmarish creatures and transform yourself into something new—something capable of surviving the horrors that prowl around you. Tear pieces from your enemies to unlock deadly tools to expand your arsenal, but there's a catch: every Graft carries with it some small piece of its previous owner… and now they are all a part of you. Navigate the fragments and reshape to survive.

Post-Cyberpunk Horror: Escape a continent-sized station filled with biomechanically enhanced citizens, all working toward some greater purpose lost to time.



Escape a continent-sized station filled with biomechanically enhanced citizens, all working toward some greater purpose lost to time. Delve into a Haunting World: Master forgotten technologies and unearth secrets as you traverse yawning chasms, self-replicating labyrinths, and techno-catacombs in search of a way out.

Master forgotten technologies and unearth secrets as you traverse yawning chasms, self-replicating labyrinths, and techno-catacombs in search of a way out. A Dark RPG Experience: Form fragile alliances and build them into deeper relationships. The choices you make will shape your journey and decide the fates of those you meet.

Form fragile alliances and build them into deeper relationships. The choices you make will shape your journey and decide the fates of those you meet. Tense Survival Horror Combat: Use the tools in your growing arsenal as you fight through the horrors in a visceral new twist on classic survival horror combat. You will need to pick your battles and manage your resources carefully in order to escape the Arc alive.

Use the tools in your growing arsenal as you fight through the horrors in a visceral new twist on classic survival horror combat. You will need to pick your battles and manage your resources carefully in order to escape the Arc alive. Transform to Survive: Your changing body is your most powerful weapon. Augment it with Grafts and build out your abilities according to your own strategies. Each Graft you rip from a fallen foe or find hidden in the recesses of the Arc is one more deadly tool in your expanding arsenal.

Your changing body is your most powerful weapon. Augment it with Grafts and build out your abilities according to your own strategies. Each Graft you rip from a fallen foe or find hidden in the recesses of the Arc is one more deadly tool in your expanding arsenal. A Strange Metamorphosis of Self: With each Graft, strange cravings and half-glimpsed memories flood your system. You must choose what each of these fragments means to you and live with the consequences of each choice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!