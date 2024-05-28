Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: City 20, Untold Games

Survival Sandbox Game City 20 To Release Free Demo

Untold Games have confirmed City 20 is getting a free demo this week, as they dovetale into Steam Next Fest and other events.

Article Summary Untold Games releases free demo of survival game City 20 ahead of Steam Next Fest.

City 20 blends emergent storytelling with deep social environment interaction.

Manage resources and make choices that impact the dystopian world around you.

The game's aesthetic and reactive sandbox world offer unique speculative fiction.

Indie game developer and publisher Untold Games confirmed their survival simulator game City 20 is getting a free demo this week. The team will drop the demo on May 30, a week and a half ahead of Steam next Fest, even though they will be a part of the event. You'll be able to play a small portion of the game, but not enough to truly spoil anything for you. In the meantime, the devs released a new trailer showing it off, which you can check out here.

City 20

City 20 invites players to immerse themselves in a meticulously crafted world drawing inspiration from European sci-fi classics such as Stalker, The Road or La Jetee. As the remnants of civilization eke out an existence, players must navigate a landscape transformed by man-made disaster, and influenced by the deep interconnectedness of a realistic social environment. Small acts create big ripples in the world of City 20, with the game's powerful systems creating an emergent narrative unique to each playthrough.

Emergent Storytelling : Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same.

: Every citizen of City 20 has their own motivations and relationships. Treat people badly, and your reputation will suffer. Work on maintaining good relations with your neighbours, cheat and steal your way to success – no two stories are the same. Dystopic Life Sim : Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care.

: Carefully manage your resources to stay alive in the harsh world of the post-meltdown city. Every decision you make is vital, so take care. Unique Aesthetic : Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre.

: Pulling inspiration from the grounded world of speculative fiction, City 20 looks and sounds like nothing else in the genre. Reactive Sandbox: This environment reacts to you in a very deep, connected way. Hunt too many rabbits? Predators might start coming closer to town in search of food. Interfere with the City's water supply? People will start to become desperate. Think through your actions carefully – every small action could have a big reaction in the dangerous world of City 20.

