Surviving The Aftermath: Shattered Hope Will Launch On Halloween

Paradox Interactive announced this week that Surviving The Aftermath: Shattered Hope will officially launch in the game on Halloween. One of the somewhat talked about but rarely ever seen aspects of the apocalypse is that the moon was partially destroyed. Now you'll start to feel some of the effects of that terrible decision as you continue to try and stay alive and bring about change to the colony you've formed. The DLC will run you $10 when it launched on October 31st for PC and consoles.

During the apocalypse, the Moon was destroyed, and now the consequences of that are showering down from the sky in an unforeseen disaster. By gathering resources from Moon Rock deposits and coming together as a people, the survivors must find hope to proceed and prosper. Shattered Hope focuses around increasing resource production in the colony while attempting to keep up Hope for the colonists – otherwise, the new Anguish condition can cause trouble for them and the entire colony.

Face the Moonfall and use it to your advantage with the new Building Boost mechanic: The Moon is shattered in the sky and its fragments are crushing down on Earth leaving behind them devastation – but also moon rock deposits. You can refine lunar fragments and obtain lunar dust which will be used to increase the production of your buildings for a limited time. This new building boost mechanic is called overtime.

Keep your hopes up, and feast!: Hope is a new global value that decreases over time and when catastrophes happen in the game. If kept too low for too long, it will trigger a new condition called anguish that, if left untreated, may turn your colonists hostile. So, keep your hope as high as possible by holding feasts at the new colony square building.

Hope is a new global value that decreases over time and when catastrophes happen in the game. If kept too low for too long, it will trigger a new condition called anguish that, if left untreated, may turn your colonists hostile. So, keep your hope as high as possible by holding feasts at the new colony square building. New production chain: take care of your colonists: When colonists experience anguish, you can help them by building a trauma center where they will heal. They will recover faster thanks to a brand new medicine called antistress. To make it, you'll have to grow raw resources on the mushroom farm, then refine them into the actual medicine in the med hut building.