Swarm Is Coming To Oculus Platforms This Spring

Greensky Games revealed this week they're bringing their next VR game Swarm over to Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest this Spring. The game has been mentioned for just over a year now and we honestly thought we would have seen this sooner back in 2020 when it was first announced. But we're guessing like a lot of things 2020, it got a hefty push back from the pandemic. Since then they've kept news about it relatively quiet except for the occasional video showing people play it, like the one we have at the bottom. Now we know the game is set to come out sometime in the next few months, and with it will come a mix of VR FPS combat and Spider-Man mechanics as you swing around taking out robotic foes. Right now the team is boasting the game will have 21 levels and 5 dynamic zones, which we're guessing will get a boost sometime down the road with DLC content. For now, you can check out the video and pics below as we wait for a release date.

Swarm is a fast-paced, arcade-style grapple shooter, with quick sessions, bright colorful worlds and globally competitive leaderboards that will take you back to the glory days of arcade games. Armed with just a grappling hook and your handy pistols, you'll be plunged into a flow state as you grapple, shoot and battle your way to the heart of the swarm before it's too late. Twitch reactions won't be enough to carry you through, you'll need to think strategically and plan your next move to stay alive. Intense. Demanding. Exhilarating. Did we mention hard? Swarm seamlessly blends FPS and Spider-Man-like grappling in quick, adrenaline-fueled sessions. Players will swing around beautiful arenas while battling cunning enemies with their dual-wielding pistols. Surviving and defeating the onslaught of insectoids will require serious strategy, carefully aimed grapples, and quick shots. The most powerful weapons are scattered throughout the brightly colored arenas and allow players to plan tactical volleys, just like in classic arcade shooters.