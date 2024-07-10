Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling, Jay White

Switchblade Jay White Added To AEW: Fight Forever

The latest addition to AEW: Fight Forever has been added as Switchblade Jay White joins the roster with some new content.

Article Summary Switchblade Jay White joins AEW: Fight Forever's Season Four with new DLC.

Season Four includes a Japanese Shrine map, new moves, attires, and music tracks.

New DLC features a local tournament mode and Elite Beats, Stadium Stampede Expansion.

Game blends nostalgia with new modes including co-op, Ladder Match, and Casino Royale.

THQ Nordic and Ykue's have added a new update to AEW: Fight Forever in Season Four, as Switchblade Jay White arrives on the roster with new content. Aside from "Breathing with the Switchblade," you get five new music tracks and a new local tournament mode that plays out like a lot of the tournaments you see on AEW. You can check out more in the trailer above as you can download Jay White and the content as a standalone DLC, or as part of Season Four's Pass. Or, starting tomorrow, they will be selling the All Seasons Pass Bundle for $40, giving you all four seasons in one DLC.

Season Four

This, the first DLC in Fight Forever's Season 4, also includes the all-new Japanese Shrine map, two new attires, and 11 new moves, including signature taunts. As a thank you to fans for making AEW the fastest-growing wrestling promotion of all time, the new Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion is also available to all AEW: Fight Forever players starting today! Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion features five new tracks, 20 new skins, and new Stadium Stampede PARTY modes, including Duo Stampede, Quad Stampede, Duo Deathmatch, and Field Goal Frenzy mode for 1-4 players! The complete AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass Four pass includes:

Three new wrestlers

Two new maps, including the Japanese Shrine

New Tournament Mode

30 new move-sets

52 new skin and attire options

Five new music tracks

AEW: Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever's nostalgic arcade feel and hand-drawn animations has created a frenzy among wrestling and fighting game purists alike. AEW: Fight Forever presents fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling has gone completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team manoeuvres performed with simple commands. Game modes include Ladder Match, Exploding Barbed Wire, Casino Battle Royale, and the highly anticipated Stadium Stampede, along with a stacked roster of popular AEW wrestlers. Fans can also enjoy career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and good ol' fashioned unsanctioned fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!