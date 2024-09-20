Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Releases New System Trailer

Check out the brand new extended trailer for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, providing you a guided tour of the game's systems

Release date set for October 4, 2024, available on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Galaxia system adds 21 characters from various arcs to fight in multiplayer co-op action, teaming up with 20 players worldwide.

Original story features out-of-the-box interactions as all Sword Art Online worlds collide with new alliances and battles.

Bandai Namco has a new extended trailer out for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, highlighting a number of key elements with the new System Trailer. This is practically a developer diary as you're given a tour of the game and its many aspects across nearly seven minutes' worth of footage. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is still on track to be released on October 4, 2024, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead become the undead, etc. What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (S1-S4) within the game.

