Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Releases Worlds Beyond IV DLC

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream has received a new DLC pack, a whole two months early, as Worlds Beyond IV is available now

Play as new characters Mito and Cat Knight Alice, each with their own unique abilities and fighting styles.

Available as a standalone purchase or part of Character Pass Vol. 2 for fans wanting expanded gameplay options.

Join up to 20 players in raid parties to tackle high-difficulty bosses and relive epic moments across SAO history.

Bandai Namco has released the fourth DLC pack for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, as Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn is available now. The release is a little odd because this was originally slated to be released on September 30, but now we're getting it a good two months early. The content will all you ro play as Mito and Cat Knight Alice, both as a stand-alone purchase and as part of the Character Pass Vol. 2.

Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn

In the new DLC Worlds Beyond IV: Symphony of a Dazzling Dawn, players can take on the roles of Mito and Cat Alice, with each bringing their signature abilities to SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream. Mito was a beta tester in SWORD ART ONLINE who was caught in Galaxia's rampage and is confronted by a fateful enemy; however, she manages to defeat the beast with her strong attacks and high mobility. In her new form, Cat Alice is a versatile mage who fights with different techniques, including attribute attacks, aerial combat and stunning enemies, proving her to be effective in any situation.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to Alfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

