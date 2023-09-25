Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Drops Gladia Yuuki Trailer

Bandai Namco has a new trailer out this week for their upcoming game Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, coming out next week.

Bandai Namco released an all-new trailer this morning for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, as we get a better look at the character Gladia Yuuki. The trailer is about a minute long, and it basically just shows off the Sword Goddess at her finest as we see her take on all sorts of enemies and showcase some of her abilities. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the game will be released next week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam on October 6, 2023.

"The end is approaching for the Underworld, a virtual reality created to further the development of the supreme AI known as A.L.I.C.E. The Underworld War pits the Human Realm against the Dark Territory in a fight for their lives. Amidst the chaos, a mysterious dark knight flies in from the Dark Territory with a young girl. Is she the key to a bright future, or will she seal everyone's tragic fate? If Kirito were present… If Eugeo were alive… In this virtual world that is near its end, experience a new story of life that has never been told before."

"The newest installment of the Sword Art Online video game series comes to next-gen consoles with a cast featuring characters from previous SAO anime. In this action RPG, players take on the role of Kirito, the main character from the Sword Art Online anime, and adventure with his friends in order to save the virtual Underworld, where the end is imminent. This is the culmination of the SAO game series, featuring high-speed battles, MMO-like multiplayer, over 40 playable characters, and the largest number of unique endings. The game boasts a brand new, original storyline that explores what would have happened if Kirito, Eugeo, and their allies didn't meet their tragic end in The War of the Underworld."

