Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Zapdos

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of these Legendary Pokémon, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Zapdos's current stint as the Legendary Raid Boss in Pokémon GO, let's take a deep dive into the second of the Legendary birds' lore before it leaves raids this coming Friday.

Dex entry number 145, Zapdos is a dual Electric/Flying-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. Like most Legendaries, Zapdos, the second of the trio of Kanto birds, has no gender. Referred to as the "Electric Pokémon," this is what Zapdos's Dex entry says in Pokémon GO:

Zapdos is a Legendary Pokémon that has the ability to control electricty. It usually lives in thunderclouds. This Pokémon gains power if it is stricken by lightning bolts.

In the original game series, this Electric Pokémon can be encountered in the Power Plant near Cerulean City. All of the Legendary Birds in Pokémon Red and Blue have fixed locations where they can be found in the games only once. A new form of this Pokémon, Galarian Zapdos, is set to debut in the Crown Tundra expansion of Pokémon Sword & Shield, which is set to be released November 30th, 2020.

For fans of the anime, Zapdos is featured prominently in the film The Power of One. It also appears in the main series episodes As Clear As Crystal and An Electrifying Rage!, along with other minor appearances.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Zapdos:

Red & Blue: A legendary bird Pokémon that is said to appear from clouds while dropping enormous lightning bolts.

Stadium: A legendary bird Pokémon that appears with a gigantic thunderstorm. It flies with the buzz and crack of electricity.

Gold: This legendary bird Pokémon causes savage thunderstorms by flapping its glittering wings.

Silver: This legendary bird Pokémon is said to appear only when a thundercloud parts into two halves.