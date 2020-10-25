Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Top Counters

Mega Gengar has entered raids in Pokémon GO, and it is… well, it's a powerhouse, so be ready to have a lot of unconscious Pokémon. With this Raid Guide, you can learn the top counters so that you can defeat Gengar and earn Mega Energy to Mega Evolve up your own.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Darkrai with efficiency.

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Jirachi (Confusion, Psychic)

Latias (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Victini (Confusion, Psychic)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Armored Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Celebi (Confusion, Psychic)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gengar is an absolute beast. Only the most elite of trainers, using a combination of ideal weather, Best Friend bonus, perfectly chosen counters, and good luck will be able to duo this. Trios are also going to be difficult. Four through six trainers are a good bet. Make sure you have revives and potions, though, because you will be left post-raid with multiple parties of KO'd Pokémon if you short-man this raid.

Catching Mega Gengar

Important to note: Like all Mega Raids, these Gengar battles will see Gengar revert to its non-Mega form when defeated. During the Halloween 2020 event, it will be a Costume Gengar. Using Golden Razz Berries, it should be relatively easy to catch it, but be aware… Gengar is a big Pokémon, but it's very far from the screen. It'll take a hard throw to hit it.

Shiny Gengar odds

The Shiny rate for Mega Raids is generally one in sixty, but due to Costume Gengar being also available in non-Mega Raids, it's not yet possible to confirm a Shiny rate.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Gengar will have a CP of 1644 in normal weather conditions and 2055 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this iconic Ghost-type Pokémon.