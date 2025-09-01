Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytivo, ForestWare, Sword Hero

Sword Hero Releases a New Trailer Along With a Free Demo

You can check out a new trailer for the game Sword Hero right now, and when you're done, go play the free demo available on Steam

Article Summary Sword Hero unveils a new trailer showcasing its open-world RPG adventure and combat system.

Free demo available now on Steam, offering hours of gameplay and a taste of the vast island of Wes.

Shape your destiny as a hero or villain with deep faction choices, dynamic systems, and real consequences.

Experience seamless exploration, epic creature battles, and a persistent world with no level scaling.

Indie game developer ForestWare and publisher Crytivo have a new trailer and a new demo out for the game Sword Hero. First off, the trailer, seen above, gives you a better look at the open-world RPG, especially the people in it and the combat system, as you can choose to become a well-known hero or a vastly reviled villain. When you're ready to choose your path, there is a free demo available on Steam right now with a few hours of content to explore. But no word yet on a release schedule for the game.

Sword Hero

A seamless open world, full of secrets and stories to tell, closely following the style of the cult-classic Gothic series. No invisible walls – you go wherever you please right from the beginning! Just watch out – The wilderness of Wes is unkind to the unprepared, with beasts such as the Greyskin, Giants, Dragons and other monstrosities roaming the land, in a strictly non-level-scaling fashion. Watch as the enemies that obliterate you at the beginning of the game will run screaming at the sight of you once you become powerful enough.

Explore the Island of Wes, forging yourself from a no-one to a respected member of one of the 3 Factions – or carve your own bloody path. No invincible NPCs will tell you who you can become. A truly interactive open-world RPG, packed with dozens of dynamic systems like dangerous weather types, NPCs with daily routines and memories, a robust crime and reputation system, limb-based directional combat, and many more. Become a well-known Hero, a feared Villain or anything in-between.

Seamless Open World: Explore a vast open world, offering freedom from the start with organic obstacles – No invisible walls here.

Explore a vast open world, offering freedom from the start with organic obstacles – No invisible walls here. Dynamic Systems: Day-night cycle, NPC routines, Crime, and Faction skirmishes.

Day-night cycle, NPC routines, Crime, and Faction skirmishes. Body Parts Damage: Dismember enemies during combat for visceral battles – Exploit their weak points or even get special items by targeting specific bodyparts.

Dismember enemies during combat for visceral battles – Exploit their weak points or even get special items by targeting specific bodyparts. Housing: Purchase Businesses and Houses – Rent them out or furnish them as your own.

Purchase Businesses and Houses – Rent them out or furnish them as your own. Colossal Creatures: Confront massive foes in epic battles.

Confront massive foes in epic battles. Persistent World: Simulated Wounds, infections, decapitation, burning vegetation – Corpses that don't disappear, but rather nature takes its course.

Simulated Wounds, infections, decapitation, burning vegetation – Corpses that don't disappear, but rather nature takes its course. Character Progression: Stats visibly change your character – Get more muscular as your Strength grows, receive permanent scars, replace your limbs with powerful Prostethics, get magical Tatoos and more.

Stats visibly change your character – Get more muscular as your Strength grows, receive permanent scars, replace your limbs with powerful Prostethics, get magical Tatoos and more. Non-Level Scaling Enemies: Every enemy including Monsters are organic parts of the ecosystem – A Wolf at the beginning of the game won't magically become a bullet-sponge by the end.

Every enemy including Monsters are organic parts of the ecosystem – A Wolf at the beginning of the game won't magically become a bullet-sponge by the end. Living World: Immerse yourself in a dynamic world where NPCs shape the landscape even when you're not looking.

Immerse yourself in a dynamic world where NPCs shape the landscape even when you're not looking. Join a Faction: Factions provide precious gear and resources you wouldn't otherwise be able to obtain – Become respected and you will rise through their ranks.

