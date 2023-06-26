Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, RedDeer.Games, Swords & Bones 2

Swords & Bones 2 Announced For Nintendo Switch

Swords & Bones 2 is getting a Nintendo Switch release, and good news everyone, it will be coming to the console next month.

RedDeer Games announced this morning that they will be releasing Swords & Bones 2 for the Nintendo Switch, and it's closer than you think. Developed by indie game studio SEEP, the game has been out for over a year on Steam, bringing about an action-packed retro-bit sequel to the original platformer. In case you haven't played it yet, the game takes the original and essentially makes everything better, as you fight your way through a fantasy world in what feels like a cool throwback to the NES days of gaming. By all accounts, it looks like this one will come with all of the updates released for PC so far. Youc an check out the latest trailer below, as it is set to be released on July 7th, 2023.

"It's the sequel to Swords & Bones: new levels, new enemies, new magic, new bosses. Face the darkness once again and bring the light back into the kingdom of Gaudia! In Swords & Bones 2, many new challenges await you as Berenice, equip yourself with a shield, and try out the new parry mechanic. Inspired by classics like Castlevania and Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Swords & Bones 2 is the perfect sequel for those who played and enjoyed the first chapter!"

"Jump into the story with Beatrice, filled with traps, magic, and deadly monsters. Try the new parry mechanics while using Shields and challenge yourself in 50 action-packed levels full of adventures. Completing all the levels will be quite a challenge, so make the best use of the weapons and upgrades available in the store. Moreover, before each level, you will be able to choose the most suitable spell from a wide range of possibilities. Each of them works differently, but you can choose only one for each level, so think carefully about your choice and choose the best of them."

