Swords Of Gargantua Is Headed To PSVR This December

Gumi Inc. revealed this morning that their VR title Swords Of Gargantua will be released on PSVR next month. The game was released last year on Oculus and HTC Vive and did pretty well for itself. The game basically has you battling enemies in what feels like a gauntlet of 100 floors of "fun", in which you will level up to eventually fight one massive creature at the top. No word on how the game will handle on a PS5, but at least PS4 players can get in on the action on December 8th, 2020.

Swords Of Gargantua is a VR sword-action game you can experience in single-player mode or online co-op with up to 3 other players. Traverse through the Tesseract Abyss floors with the aim of taking down the giant Gargantua in its deepest layer, Floor 101. Make use of various weapons and abilities which you earn with every attempt, and take on difficult battles along your journey. A wide variety of weapons are available, allowing you to pursue your own virtual reality action (one and two-handed swords, axes, maces, boomerangs, shields, etc.) While playing, you can use voice chat to communicate with your fellow warriors while taking on the enemies in Tesseract Abyss, or join up to 8 players in a lounge for pre or post-game hangouts. Traverse through the Tesseract Abyss floors with the aim of taking down the giant Gargantua in its deepest layer, Floor 101. Use your weapons and abilities to make your way and conquer the dungeon.

