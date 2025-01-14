Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sunny Peak, Symphonia

Symphonia Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release Next Week

After having already been released back in December for PC, Symphonia now has a date with the Nintendo Switch later this month

Article Summary Symphonia, a 2D platformer, lands on Nintendo Switch on January 23.

Explore a world where music is life, with a mysterious violinist at the helm.

Delight in unique orchestral scores by Olivier Esman and the Scoring Orchestra Paris.

Reconnect the musical realm by solving platform challenges and gathering prodigious musicians.

Indie game developer Sunny Peak and publisher Headup Games have confirmed the Switch release date for their 2D platformer Symphonia. The game was already released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation back in December, but the Switch version was sadly lacking that list. That has now been rectified, as the Nintendo Switch version will arrive on January 23. We have more details about the game below for those who haven't checked it out yet.

Symphonia

In the realm of Symphonia, music acts as a source of life and energy. However, since the founders and their orchestra vanished, the inhabitants have become divided, and the world slowly falls into silence. What if there was a way to gather a new orchestra? That's the question Philemon, the mysterious musician in Symphonia, will have to answer. Embody a mysterious violinist, brought back to life in a declining world. Your violin and bow are both your instrument and a means of transport. Catapult yourself through the world and complete levels by solving exciting platforming challenges while re-activating the machinery that brings life and energy back to this world.

Discover a musical world based on the symphonic orchestra and filled with colorful characters. Each area in Symphonia has its own distinct feel and characters, and each room is hand-crafted. Meet prodigious musicians and try to convince them to join the orchestra. The game has a unique soundtrack based on the romantic musical period, crafted by composer Olivier Esman. Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his partners Alexandre Bucas-Français and Lou Corroyer. Play engrossing concerts, each centered around one of the families of instruments – Strings, Brass, and Woodwinds.

Experience and overcome great platforming challenges with all of Philemon's abilities

Discover various environments that combine music and machinery

Enjoy the performance of the Scoring Orchestra Paris, recorded specifically for Symphonia and written by composer Olivier Esman and his team

Play the violin to activate level elements and bring life to the realm

Gather musical Prodigies and play breathtaking concerts to bring music, joy, and glory back to the land

