System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition Drops New Horror Showcase Trailer

Nightdive Studios dropped a new trailer for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition as part of the Indie Horror Showcase this evening.

Nightdive Studios showed off a new trailer this evening for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition as part of the DreadXP Indie Horror Showcase. The trailer gives us a far better look at the remastered title as we see all of the improvements they have made to the original. You can check out the trailer down below as we're still waiting on a release date.

"System Shock 2 revolutionized storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay in the medium, inspiring a generation of titles to follow. It completely reshaped the way gaming audiences viewed the potential for storytelling in first-person games and went on to win over a dozen awards and "Game of The Year" recognitions. Set 42 years after the events of the first System Shock, SHODAN and her army of merciless mutants infest the starship Von Braun. Players embody a soldier who awakes from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants grafted to his flesh. As he sets out to unravel the horrifying mystery of the derelict starship, he'll need to hone his upgradable soldier skills and utilize powerful weapons and paranormal psionic abilities to survive the monstrous creations of SHODAN — and endure her narcissistic god complex. "

Unknowable Horrors, In High Definition: Completely remastered visuals, extending to cutscenes and character and weapons models, with up to 4K 120 FPS support on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Completely remastered visuals, extending to cutscenes and character and weapons models, with up to 4K 120 FPS support on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S Might As Well Make Your Death Comfortable : The game includes settings for an adjustable FOV, post-processing effects, and widescreen support

: The game includes settings for an adjustable FOV, post-processing effects, and widescreen support Misery Loves Company: Drag your friends into the hell that is the Von Braun starship in co-op multiplayer

Drag your friends into the hell that is the Von Braun starship in co-op multiplayer Interface This: Play from the comfort of your couch with gamepad support, then celebrate with an ice-cold medical stim when you unlock new Trophies and Achievements

Play from the comfort of your couch with gamepad support, then celebrate with an ice-cold medical stim when you unlock new Trophies and Achievements If You Want Something Done Right: Full mod support on PC and the ability to implement community-made missions at launch

