Tactical Adventure Sunderfolk Announced For PC & Consoles

Sunderfolk is a new couch co-op tactical advenutre game set in a fantasy world, with the goal of bringing back game night

Article Summary Sunderfolk brings a fresh twist to game night with its couch co-op tactical adventure setup.

Embark on a quest through the vibrant Sunderlands to save the village of Arden.

Play as six unique heroes and customize them with weapons, armor, and skills.

Utilize strategic tactics and Fate Cards to navigate thrilling battles and quests.

Indie game developer Secret Door and parent studio Dreamhaven have revealed a brand new title for 2025, as they are working on the game Sunderfolk. This is a couch co-op tactical adventure game that has been designed to help players "rediscover game night," as the title suggests, that it's easy to jump into and get set up so that a party of players can get together quickly and play for a few hours without a ton of commitment. Honestly, that's a hell of a mission and would definitely be appealing to gamers, old and new. We have more info below, along with a pair of videos about the game to watch here as we wait to learn more about a proper release window for PC and all three major consoles.

Sunderfolk

Sunderfolk features an unfolding narrative that takes the intrepid adventuring party on a quest through the Sunderlands—starting in Arden, their idyllic hometown village, which they've been enlisted to save. As they battle their way through the mines, wilderness, and labyrinths of the game's vibrant world, players will encounter colorful characters, discover hidden secrets, and develop new collaborative strategies for defeating their enemies. Using their phone or tablet as a controller for the onscreen action, players will face down fearsome monsters, manage their inventory of card-based items and skills, and interact with merchants and other characters inhabiting the Sunderlands. No elaborate setup, rulebooks, or materials are needed; Sunderfolk introduces a streamlined alternative to the traditional tabletop-gaming experience and makes playing and having fun together more accessible than ever.

Rediscover Game Night: The best adventures are meant to be shared. Up to four can play Sunderfolk, either in person or virtually, with each player's phone or tablet serving as a seamless interface for character management and controlling the action on the TV or local/streamed monitor screen—a new spin on the classic game night experience.

The best adventures are meant to be shared. Up to four can play Sunderfolk, either in person or virtually, with each player's phone or tablet serving as a seamless interface for character management and controlling the action on the TV or local/streamed monitor screen—a new spin on the classic game night experience. Answer the Call to Adventure: Choose to play as one of six distinctive heroes (Arcanist, Bard, Berserker, Pyromancer, Ranger, Rogue), each with its own strategic role and passive ability. The heroes can be tailored and customized with weapons, armor, items, and skills as they level up, creating a powerful and well-rounded party equipped to overcome the challenges ahead.

Choose to play as one of six distinctive heroes (Arcanist, Bard, Berserker, Pyromancer, Ranger, Rogue), each with its own strategic role and passive ability. The heroes can be tailored and customized with weapons, armor, items, and skills as they level up, creating a powerful and well-rounded party equipped to overcome the challenges ahead. Step Into a New World: Sunderfolk takes place in a handcrafted fantasy setting full of imaginative locations, exotic creatures, and eccentric characters. Dark forces emerge from the Sunderlands and threaten Arden, and it falls to the players to protect the peaceful village and its inhabitants. Arden serves as a base of operations that expands with new shops and services as players progress through the game. Return to Arden between missions to upgrade vendors for new items and equipment and befriend the townsfolk to gain rewards.

Sunderfolk takes place in a handcrafted fantasy setting full of imaginative locations, exotic creatures, and eccentric characters. Dark forces emerge from the Sunderlands and threaten Arden, and it falls to the players to protect the peaceful village and its inhabitants. Arden serves as a base of operations that expands with new shops and services as players progress through the game. Return to Arden between missions to upgrade vendors for new items and equipment and befriend the townsfolk to gain rewards. Put Your Tactics to the Test: In combat, players must strategize on positioning and turn order, selecting from their deck of Skill Cards to execute movements and attacks and use items. Luck is also involved, with Fate Cards played every turn that can impact their effectiveness. As they complete missions, players gain experience and rewards, gradually unlocking ways to customize their decks. The key to victory is understanding the strengths of the heroes and collaborating on a strategy based on the battle map and monsters in play.

