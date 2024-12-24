Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tales Series, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of, Tales of Graces f Remastered

Tales of Franchise Launches 30th Anniversary Website

Bandai Namco released a new website dedicated to the 30th Anniversay of the Tales Of franchise, while teasing the latest remaster

Bandai Namco is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Tales Of series with a new anniversary website, complete with a teaser for the latest remaster. The site goes over the iconic history of the series, detailing every release and acting as a bit of a guide to those who have never played it before. Along with the release, the company held a special anniversary livestream, which you can check out above, revealing more about Tales of Graces f Remastered, which is coming out on January 16.

Tales of Graces f Remastered

A child's promise is the world's last hope. On a lush green planet called Ephinea, three young children make a promise to each other that could save the future. Asbel, heir to a local lord, Richard, prince of the Windor kingdom, and Sophie, a strange girl with no known past, all swear a special friendship oath after helping each other survive a dangerous attempt on Richard's life in the land of Lhant. Years later, the world has changed. Asbel and his friends must face grave danger when Lhant becomes the battleground for a power grab among the three great nations of Ephinea. It is at this moment when an even greater threat is revealed and the bonds between the young heroes are put to the test with everything at stake.

Two Styles to Choose From: The Style Shift Linear Motion Battle System allows players to switch between two very different battle styles, Artes and Burst. You can choose the strength and range of the party's attacks, the size of the attack, and how close or far away you need to be to the enemy for maximum effectiveness.

The Style Shift Linear Motion Battle System allows players to switch between two very different battle styles, Artes and Burst. You can choose the strength and range of the party's attacks, the size of the attack, and how close or far away you need to be to the enemy for maximum effectiveness. Improved Graphics & Functions: Quality-of-life functions have been added, such as auto-save, various skip functions, the ability to turn off enemy encounters in fields and dungeons, and more.

Quality-of-life functions have been added, such as auto-save, various skip functions, the ability to turn off enemy encounters in fields and dungeons, and more. Full Character Development and Item Elements: There are more than 100 different equipable titles that players can rank up through battles, allowing them to learn various skills and techniques that strengthen their stats.

There are more than 100 different equipable titles that players can rank up through battles, allowing them to learn various skills and techniques that strengthen their stats. Lineage & Legacies: Six months have passed since the journey around the world. Sophie is troubled by uncomfortable thoughts about her eventual future and she is determined to find a way out. At the same time, strange changes spread throughout Ephinea once again. While Asbel is concerned about Sophie, she and her friends set out to investigate the cause of the anomaly…

