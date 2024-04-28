Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, The Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop

Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game Announced

Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game will have to playing as your own custom hobbit as you live your life in the Shire.

Article Summary Private Division and Wētā Workshop announce a new LOTR game, Tales Of The Shire.

Live as a custom-created Hobbit in Bywater, engaging in gardening, fishing, and more.

Decorate your Hobbit home and prepare meals to foster relationships with other Hobbits.

Explore the Shire, meet iconic characters, and help Bywater achieve village status.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop revealed a new video game this week as we're getting a new LOTR title in Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game. This is an entirely different experience from other LOTR titles, as you'll play as your own custom-created hobbit living in Bywater. Here, you will live out your best hobbit life, where you can go fishing, garden, decorate your home, and more, all designed to bring up a better community together and throw the greatest Bywater Festival in the Shire. Enjoy the trailer and more info here as they are aiming to release this one for PC and all three major consoles in the second half of 2024.

Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game

From the creative studio, Wētā Workshop, live the cozy life of a Hobbit in the wonderfully serene landscape of the Shire. Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar faces awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. Create your own Hobbit as you set forth in Bywater. Though not yet established as an official village in Hobbiton, play a part in helping the quaint town flourish. Greet comfort at the door as you decorate your own Hobbit hole, tend to your garden, fish at the clear ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolks. Prepare homemade meals to share with fellow Hobbits and foster relationships. With much to see and lots more to eat, enjoy days of splendor in the picturesque forests, lakes, and pastures. Unwind in the place where what matters most are all the little things. Help bring the community together to achieve village status in Bywater.

Welcome Home, Hobbit – Play as a Hobbit, directly out of J.R.R Tolkien's beloved books! Personalize your appearance and brandish your best Hobbit attire with an array of customizations. Decorate your own Hobbit home and transform the cozy space with grid-free placement to position furniture and home décor to your liking. Discover the wonders each new day brings to Bywater as you settle into your serene homestead for much-needed rest.

– Play as a Hobbit, directly out of J.R.R Tolkien's beloved books! Personalize your appearance and brandish your best Hobbit attire with an array of customizations. Decorate your own Hobbit home and transform the cozy space with grid-free placement to position furniture and home décor to your liking. Discover the wonders each new day brings to Bywater as you settle into your serene homestead for much-needed rest. Food Is Love – No Hobbit's day is complete without food. Fish, garden, and forage to stock up the pantry with the fruits of your labor. Harvest for seasonal crops and flowers as time passes in your homestead. Enjoy the warmth of the kitchen and show off your culinary chops with recipes for mealtimes. Partake in second breakfast or host a dinner party with fellow Hobbits. Share meals with invited guests to create new relationships.

– No Hobbit's day is complete without food. Fish, garden, and forage to stock up the pantry with the fruits of your labor. Harvest for seasonal crops and flowers as time passes in your homestead. Enjoy the warmth of the kitchen and show off your culinary chops with recipes for mealtimes. Partake in second breakfast or host a dinner party with fellow Hobbits. Share meals with invited guests to create new relationships. Explore Bywater – Explore the outdoors to discover secret glades and lost treasures of the Shire. Experience the ever-changing weather that affects daily routines and seasonal surprises based on time of year. Gain rewards through your story progression. Meet iconic characters and familiar Hobbit families to trade for upgrades to skills, clothes, homes, and more. Join club missions to complete daily activities and help gain official village status in Bywater.

