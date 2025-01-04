Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ultimate Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tap Wizard 2, TopCog

Tap Wizard 2 Arrives On Xbox Consoles Next Week

Fans of Tap Wizard 2 will be happy to know you will be able to play the game on Xbox, as the game arrives this coming Tuesday

Article Summary Tap Wizard 2 comes to Xbox on January 7 with Steam updates and features.

Embark on a magical quest to secure the Chronosphere against Dark Forces.

Wield elements like fire, ice, and lightning in thrilling Wizard Battle Games.

Choose from a variety of characters, each with unique magical abilities.

Indie game developer TopCog and publisher Ultimate Games have announced that Tap Wizard 2 will be released next week for Xbox. The game has already been out for a while on Steam, as you have an action RPG with shooter elements set in a fantasy world. The game will come with all of the updates and whatnot from the Steam version, so players have the most up-to-date version. The game will arrive on January 7, with a Nintendo Switch version on the way later this year.

Tap Wizard 2

On a magic quest to secure the Chronosphere, the Wizard is ambushed by the Dark Forces. Hope is lost as the Wizard takes their last breath…until the Chronosphere hums and rewinds time itself! Armed with knowledge of the assault and increased Power, the Wizard steels themselves for the next Wave! Tap Wizard 2 Idle Magic Quest will take you on a journey full of magical action and wonder. Wield magical skills and fight the dark forces to secure the Chronosphere. This is one of those Warrior Magician Games that will allow you to have the fun and excitement of a Fantasy Idle RPG game with thrilling challenges.

Become the magic master, wield magical skills, and slay the demons that populate the dark force. Master elements such as fire, ice, lighting, and more to destroy the foes and secure the wizarding world. If you are looking for Wizard Battle Games or Idle RPG games featuring fantasy combat between good and evil, then this Fantasy Idle Action RPG might be a great game for you! Enter a wizarding world full of magic and action! A Blades-and-Sorcery battle game where you defeat the sword and blade-wielding monsters on the battlefield. If you are looking for Wizard Battle Games where you master different elements and use them to destroy the monstrous force of darkness while enjoying the thrill and chill of an epic fantasy combat story, then this is a Wizard Battle game that might suit your taste.

Exciting Wizard Battle Gameplay: If you are looking for magic games with wizards where you can play as a magic master on a quest to fight evil in a fantasy world full of thrills and dangers, then this game is for you.

You will get spells of fire, ice, lightning, poison, and more to fight and kill the enemy forces. Keep playing and enjoy increased magical power that will make you a more powerful wizard.

This is one of those witchcraft combat games where you get to choose from a number of cool characters with different amazing abilities.

