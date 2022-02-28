Tapu Koko Is The First Alolan Legendary To Arrive In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is kicking off the Season of Alola, which reveals the first wave of Generation Seven species tomorrow, and the festivities begin with a Legendary start. Tapu Koko, the first-ever Alolan Legendary Pokémon to feature in Pokémon GO, will take over as Raid Boss tomorrow as a new Season and event begin.

Tapu Koko will be available in raids starting tomorrow at 10 AM in Pokémon GO. Here is what we can currently confirm about the raid rotation:

Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10 AM: Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10 AM until Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Therian Forme Tornadus with a Shiny release

Therian Forme Tornadus with a Shiny release Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: until Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at 10 AM: This is kept secret, but I'm sure that we'll see a pattern here. Could we see alternating Alolan Guardian Deities releasing with Shiny-capable Therian Formes? Or will we see a full-scale rotation of the Shiny Therian Formes before we move on to Tapu Fini and Tapu Lele? Either way would make sense, but I strongly believe it will be one of the two based on past release structure.

Here is what you should know about Tapu Koko going into tomorrow:

Typing: Electric/Fairy-type

Electric/Fairy-type Weakness: Poison-types and Ground-types

Poison-types and Ground-types Dex Entries: Sun: This guardian deity of Melemele is brimming with curiosity. It summons thunderclouds and stores their lightning inside its body. Moon: It confuses its enemies by flying too quickly for the eye to follow. It has a hair-trigger temper but forgets what made it angry an instant later. Ultra Sun: Although it's called a guardian deity, if a person or Pokémon puts it in a bad mood, it will become a malevolent deity and attack. Ultra Moon: The lightning-wielding guardian deity of Melemele, Tapu Koko is brimming with curiosity and appears before people from time to time.

