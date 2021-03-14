Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight Receives A Release Window

Playism and developer Orbital Express revealed that their upcoming game Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight now has a release window. Up until now, we hadn't really gotten a clear picture of when they planned to release it beyond "2021", now were know the company is aiming for Q2 according to the info they released today during Game Dev Direct. The 3D platformer is currently being worked on by Japanese game industry veteran nocras, which will make a lot of people happy based on his previous work with RPG titles. You can check out the new story trailer below as we wait for a hard date to be confirmed.

Tasomachi: Behind The Twilight is a relaxed 3D platformer that is all about unwinding and exploring a sleepy Far-Eastern themed world to your heart's content, collecting items while navigating platforming sections and completing requests from NPCs. One day, young heroine Yukumo's airship breaks down mid-flight, crash landing in an enigmatic and abandoned town. Assist the only remaining inhabitants, the strange yet adorable cats of The Nezu Tribe, and fulfill their many requests in exchange for valuable collectibles and resources.

Every new item helps repair Yukumo's airship, earn new upgrades, and unlock stylish outfits. Pilot the airship through the skies of this mysterious town and explore more of an awe-inspiring world, filled with temples, landscapes, and icons taking inspiration from diverse cultures and extraordinary geography. Explore the world while vibing to a soundtrack by Ujico, a Japanese musician with more than 1 million YouTube subscribers and 600,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Developer nocras releases his debut title after contributing both 2D and 3D art to many of Japan's biggest games of the 2010s. His work includes 3D design on Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Final Fantasy XIV; 2D art for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 2; and field map design for Pokemon Sword and Shield. He developed his skills and experience on these games, all in preparation for his independent premiere.