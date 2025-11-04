Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Greenheart Games, Tavern Keeper

Tavern Keeper Has Finally Launched Into Early Access

After being worked on for over a decade, Tavern Keeper has been launched on Steam, as you can play it in Early Access right now

Article Summary Tavern Keeper launches into Early Access after over a decade of development by Greenheart Games.

Run and customize your own fantasy tavern, serving quirky guests and upgrading as you go.

Features deep management systems, creative decoration, and a story-driven campaign narrated by Steven Pacey.

Meet unique characters, build across fantasy locations, and shape your tavern’s destiny with total freedom.

After over a decade of being in development, indie game developer and publisher Greenheart Games has released Tavern Keeper into Early Access. The game basically lets you run a tavern in a fantasy world the way you want, while making sure all the weird visitors are fed, get drunk, plan whatever it is they're planning, and make way for more when they don't come back. Not to mention giving the place upgrades when needed. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game is available right now.

Tavern Keeper combines deep management systems, creative decoration, and bite-sized storytelling into a distinct experience. Players construct and personalize their tavern, placing thousands of items with complete creative freedom that they can then share with other Tavern Keepers. Players will then need to hire staff, stock their larder, and meet the locals – from immortal elementals and halfling philosophers to crazed orc inventors – as part of an expansive narrative campaign.

Fully narrated by Steven Pacey, Tavern Keeper's campaign takes players across a vibrant world filled with distinctive cultures and characters. Each new location introduces fresh challenges and stories brimming with unexpected moments. Combined with the freedom to micromanage every detail or simply relax and decorate at their leisure, Tavern Keeper lets players truly decide their own path – whether that's running a cosy neighborhood drinking spot or building a ruthlessly efficient profit machine.

An expansive narrative campaign lets you build taverns across a vibrant world full of your favourite fantasy cultures. Each new location brings fresh challenges and surprising stories. Meet immortal elementals, outwit halfling philosophers and aid a crazed orc inventor. Experience a magical storybook fully-narrated by Steven Pacey. Encounter hundreds of bite-sized stories with a surprise at every turn. There's always someone needing the guidance of a Tavern Keeper like you. What choices will you make? Decorate every nook and hollow of your tavern to create everything from bustling taprooms to relaxing reading corners. Place and manipulate thousands of items anywhere with complete creative freedom and make the tavern of your dreams.

