Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gentle Troll Entertainment, Tavern Talk

Tavern Talk Receives Nintendo Switch Release Date

During Steam Next Fest, Gentle Troll Entertainment confirmed a release date for Tavern Talk, as the game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Tavern Talk confirmed for June 20, 2024, Nintendo Switch release.

Free demo available on Steam Next Fest prior to the official launch.

Wayfarer's Inn: serve magical drinks, create quests, and shape destinies.

Uncover ancient threats and customize your tavern with returning trinkets.

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Troll Entertainment confirmed a release date for Tavern Talk on the Nintendo Switch. The game is currently available as a free demo in Steam Next Fest, but all of that will change next week as the game will become available for both Steam and Switch on June 20, 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer while the demo is still live as of when we're writing this.

Tavern Talk

You Walk into A Tavern… and get to work! You are the owner of the Wayfarer's Inn, a popular watering hole in the fantasy land of Asteria. But you're no ordinary barkeep. Be it a potion of seething fury or prancing swords, the drinks you serve can change your customer's destiny forever. You can also turn the rumours you hear at work into intrepid quests for your patrons! Befriend a colourful cast of adventurers as they brag about their latest triumph – or commiserate an utter failure. Whether it's relaxation or a fresh thrill, you're on hand to give each patron what they need. Beyond the walls of this cosy tavern, a world-threatening danger is brewing. Every quest, rumour and conversation is intertwined with the ultimate fate of the land.

Find Your Family: The Wayfarer's Inn is a safe haven to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help them find a place that feels like home.

The Wayfarer's Inn is a safe haven to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help them find a place that feels like home. Brew Up A Storm: Serve an ever-growing menu of magical drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as your choice will alter their fates.

Serve an ever-growing menu of magical drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as your choice will alter their fates. Whip Up Some Quests: Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests. Connect the Dots: Piece together the fragments in your little study and uncover the secrets of an ancient evil threatening the land.

Piece together the fragments in your little study and uncover the secrets of an ancient evil threatening the land. Cherish the Space: As adventurers return from their mighty quests, they'll bring back trinkets you can use to decorate your tavern. Your choices shape the snug interior of the Wayfarer's Inn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!