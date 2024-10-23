Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Microïds, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: Double Dragon, Double Dragon Revive

Double Dragon Revive Reveals New Playable Characters

Check out the latest trailer for Double Dragon Revive, as we get a better look at two new characters being added to the title

Arc System Works, Yuke's, and Microids have released a new trailer today for Double Dragon Revive that shows off two new playable characters being added to the game. The two new characters are Marian and Yagyu Ranzo, both of whom have their own unique play styles and moves that work to take down enemies in different ways. Enjoy the trailer above as we're still waiting for a confirmed release date in 2025.

Double Dragon Revive

In Double Dragon Revive, players will find modern belt-scroll action and exhilarating gameplay. Both longtime fans and newcomers to the series will once again be able to experience the action-packed thrills of Billy and Jimmy Lee as they face off against a variety of powerful foes from their past! The new title features the same intuitive gameplay fans expect, with refined controls that leverage the advanced power and technical capabilities of today's platforms. Throughout Double Dragon Revive's updated stages, players will find themselves adapting their combat skills and picking up scattered weapons in the midst of battle, creating new opportunities to gain the upper hand.

Renewed Stylish Character Graphics: See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers.

See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers. The Ultimate Belt-Scroll Action Experience: The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away.

The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away. Thrilling Strategic Action: The combat requires adaptation and variety, more than a simple button-masher. Delve into the strategy by learning enemy patterns and finding the most effective attack timings. Pick up weapons scattered throughout the stages and make the most of the area gimmicks to seize the upper hand in battle!

