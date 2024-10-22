Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: AEG Presents, Frontier Touring

Critical Role Rolls Out New Set Of 2025 Touring Dates

AEG Presents & Frontier Touring have teamed with Critical Role to bring about a set of touring dates for the group's 10th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Critical Role's 10th Anniversary with a 2025 tour across the US and Australia.

Join the founding cast for live sessions, one-shots, and special guest appearances.

Experience exclusive events in Chicago, Sydney, Melbourne, Fishers, and NYC.

Secure tickets soon for an unforgettable Exandria adventure with Critical Role.

Critical Role announced a brand new set of touring dates for 2025, as the company is working with AEG Presents and Frontier Touring to celebrate their 10th Anniversary. The three companies have come together to set up a set of dates across the United States and Australia between April and October 2025, as all eight original members of the show will be on hand for both one-shot and episodic live gameplay sessions, some of which will feature special guests who have yet to be named. We have the finer details below, as tickets will be available soon.

Critical Role 10-Year Anniversary Live Shows

Each live show will be a standalone event, with the Australian shows having some loose narrative connection, weaving new stories within the world of Exandria with the founding cast of Critical Role, including Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien. The first show will take place in Chicago, Illinois, on April 10, followed by Sydney, Australia, on June 19 and Melbourne, Australia, on June 25. Next up is Fishers, Indiana (just outside of Indianapolis) on August 2, and last – but not least – New York City on October 7.

CHICAGO LIVE SHOW

What: A unique live one-shot experience, where the audience will vote to decide which of the original main campaign characters the founding members of Critical Role will play for the evening, with Matthew Mercer leading the story as Game Master. The founding cast will also attend C2E2 for a weekend of signings, photo ops, and a panel.

When: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago IL

Beacon member on-sale: Monday, October 28th, 8am Pacific / 10am Central

Local venue & C2E2 pre-sale: Tuesday, October 29th, 8am Pacific / 10am Central

General on-sale: Wednesday, October 30th, 8am Pacific / 10am Central

SYDNEY & MELBOURNE LIVE SHOWS

What: For each of these live one-shots, party members from two separate Critical Role campaigns – played by the founding members – will join forces as they fight a common threat, threaded together by Game Master, Matthew Mercer. Comedian and musician Tom Cardy will emcee both events. Two cities, one overarching story, familiar faces in new combinations await!

When:

Sydney: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Melbourne: Wednesday, June 25th, 2025

Where:

Sydney: ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney NSW, Australia

Melbourne: Rod Laver Arena , Melbourne VIC, Australia

Beacon member on-sale:

Sydney: Thursday, October 31, 11am (local Sydney time)

Melbourne: Thursday, October 31, 12pm (local Melbourne time)

FrontierTouring.com Pre-sale:

Sydney: Friday, November 1, 12pm (local Sydney time)

Melbourne: Friday, November 1, 1pm (local Melbourne time)

General on-sale:

Sydney: Monday, November 4, 9am (local Sydney time)

Melbourne: Monday, November 4, 10am (local Sydney time)

INDIANAPOLIS / FISHERS LIVE SHOW

What: This event will be Critical Role's first one-shot set in the world of Exandria and powered by Darrington Press's upcoming roleplaying game, Daggerheart. Featuring the founding cast of Critical Role and led by Game Master Matthew Mercer, the adventuring party for this live show will be a melting pot of familiar faces from across Exandria.

When: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Where: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, IN

Beacon member on-sale: Monday, October 28th, 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern

Local venue pre-sale: Tuesday, October 29th, 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern

General on-sale: Wednesday, October 30th, 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern

NEW YORK CITY LIVE SHOW

What: The final stop on Critical Role's live show extravaganza featuring the founding cast, this will be an evening of love and peril at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, as two of the Mighty Nein lovebirds, Jester and Fjord, embark on their greatest adventure yet: marriage! The weekend following, the founders will attend New York Comic Con for signings, photo ops, and a panel.

When: Tuesday, October 7th, 2025

Where: Radio City Music Hall, NYC

Beacon member on-sale: Monday, October 28th, 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern

Local venue & NYCC pre-sale: Tuesday, October 29th, 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern

General on-sale: Wednesday, October 30th, 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!