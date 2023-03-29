Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In March 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch notes the chase card of 2021's Vicious Rejuvenation expansion take a major hit in March 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes ending up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in January 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $98.71 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $66.75 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $33.43 King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror SPR BT12-057: $5.36 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $4.52 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $4.35 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleased SR BT12-109: $3.94 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $3.71 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $3.65 Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell SPR BT12-029: $3.35

Big drop alert! This is an older Dragon Ball Super Card Game set at this point, so we sometimes skip months on this specific set when doing the Value Watch series. Since the last time we checked in on Vicious Rejuvenation back at the end of 2022, the Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR chase card has lost a whopping $54. That's over a third of its value!