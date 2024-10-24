Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Pokémon GO Halloween, sableye
Mega Sableye Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season
Mega Sableye returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO as Niantic gears up for the annual Halloween Event. Here's how to defeat this Raid.
The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. October is all about spooky Pokémon, and the raid rotation shows that. Tier Five Raids will feature Origin Forme Giratina and Darkrai, with Shadow Raids featuring Entei on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sableye, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sableye, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Sableye. Let's get into it.
Top Mega Sableye Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sableye counters as such:
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness
- Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness
- Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sableye with efficiency.
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike
- Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Primarina: Charm, Moonblast
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Sableye can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.