Mega Sableye Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Mega Sableye returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO as Niantic gears up for the annual Halloween Event. Here's how to defeat this Raid.

Article Summary Mega Sableye returns to Pokémon GO for Halloween; prepare for epic raids.

Top counters include Mega Gardevoir and Shadow Rayquaza with optimal moves.

Three players needed for a secure Mega Sableye takedown; more if not maxed.

Shiny Mega-capable Pokémon have a catch rate of about 1 in 60.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. October is all about spooky Pokémon, and the raid rotation shows that. Tier Five Raids will feature Origin Forme Giratina and Darkrai, with Shadow Raids featuring Entei on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sableye, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Sableye, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Sableye. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Sableye Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Sableye counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Nature's Madness

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Sableye with efficiency.

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Sableye can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

