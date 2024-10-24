Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Haunted Lands

Horror Retro Platformer Haunted Lands Announced For 2025

Alawar has revealed a new retro platformer this week, as the horror game Haunted Lands will be coming out on PC sometime in 2025

Article Summary Discover Haunted Lands, a retro platformer with classic NES vibes, coming to PC in 2025.

Play as five unique heroes, each offering a different playstyle and special abilities.

Explore perilous crypts, face evil spirits, and hunt down artifacts to enhance skills.

Take on hardcore challenges and uncover secrets hidden in the blood-soaked lands.

Indie game developer Alevgor and publisher Alawar have announced their latest game today, Haunted Lands, which will be coming out next year. The game looks and feels like a classic NES title, but only with some modern mechanics, as you will fight off evil forces, uncover secrets, upgrade yourself with powerful artifacts, and take on evil bosses. The game doesn't have a release date, just a window of 2025, but they did give a trailer today as we wait to learn more.

Haunted Lands

Step into the blood-soaked Haunted Lands, a retro-inspired action platformer filled with hidden secrets and hardcore challenges. Choose from five unique characters, each fitting a different playstyle. Delve into perilous burial grounds, crawling with evil spirits and nightmarish abominations. Acquire powerful artifacts to confront these horrors and find new ways to approach battles. As you purge these haunted lands, acquire artifacts to enhance both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Gunner, Beast, and Mage. There are plenty of artifacts to collect, and the most powerful ones can even entirely change some of your characters' skills. If you're craving a challenge, try completing every objective with each character and discover every hidden secret, too.

Unique Heroes: Choose one of five playable characters. Some prefer to demolish monsters from a safe distance, while others excel in close combat. Each has their own abilities and playstyle.

Choose one of five playable characters. Some prefer to demolish monsters from a safe distance, while others excel in close combat. Each has their own abilities and playstyle. Dangerous Locations: Explore the ruins of the old crypts and tombs filled with evil spirits and otherworldly monsters. Blast your way through hordes of enemies, their elite versions, and challenging bosses.

Explore the ruins of the old crypts and tombs filled with evil spirits and otherworldly monsters. Blast your way through hordes of enemies, their elite versions, and challenging bosses. Powerful Artifacts: Acquire artifacts to enhance your abilities, offering new ways to confront the horrors of the burial grounds. The most powerful items can change your character's skills entirely.

Acquire artifacts to enhance your abilities, offering new ways to confront the horrors of the burial grounds. The most powerful items can change your character's skills entirely. Hardcore Challenges: Find every secret hidden in the Haunted Lands, complete every objective, and leave behind nothing but corpses. Dare you descend into the very abyss of hell and come back unscathed?

