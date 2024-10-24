Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Inn, Purpledoor Studios

Magic Inn Confirms January 2025 Release Date

Purpledoor Studios have confirmed they will release Magic Inn early next year, and drooped the news with a brand-new trailer

Article Summary Magic Inn releases January 20, 2025, confirmed by Purpledoor Studios with an exciting new trailer.

Experience life as a witch innkeeper, focusing on relationships and a 5-star rating strategy.

Recruit chefs, forge ties with farmers, or become the top chef in this cozy inn simulator game.

Discover a magical tale with friends, fame, and resources as you shape the world of Magic Inn.

Indie game developer and publisher Purpledoor Studios have confirmed that their upcoming game Magic Inn will be released early next year. The cozy game had a pretty successful run during Steam Next Fest, as players got to try out this innkeeper life simulator where you play a cute witch trying to keep the place open and running. Now we know they will release the game on January 20, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above as we wait out the next three months.

Magic Inn

Recruit top chefs, or hone your own skills and become one yourself! Forge ties with local farmers for quality ingredients and offer a delectable menu for your guests. A 5-star inn draws royalty and fame, so you must prepare the rarest of items. Build relationships with winemakers, trade with merchants, or search the corners of the world for rare gems. Impress even the King upon his arrival! Friends are an innkeeper's greatest asset! Making friends is simple: talk to guests, help them, serve well, or even give gifts. Each guest matters. Interact, learn, aim for personalized service, and build lasting relationships. Strong friendships help innkeepers gain resources and referrals from powerful contacts. Easy, right?

When the power of friendship may not be enough, there's nothing wrong with taking a few shortcuts. A 5-star rating is determined by judges disguised as guests. Pay the local detective to reveal the judge's identity, or use money and favors to sway the judge. Keep it discreet: nobody needs to know! Congratulations on achieving the 5-star rating! Success, wealth, friends in high places: you've done it all! But now, it's time to uncover a tale of tragedy, redemption, and, of course, magic. With abundant resources in hand and wand, you can shape this magical world. Enjoy the journey!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!