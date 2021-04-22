TCG Spotlight: Some OF The Best Garbodor Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's release of Shiny Trubbish and Garbodor in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Garbodor cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Garbodor cards in the comments below.

While Trubbish's debut has that little trash bag looking cute, Garbodor looks straight-up ferocious in its first TCG appearance. Artist match illustrates Garbodor's first appearance in Noble Victories, where it looks like some sort of lost villain from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bellowing about how it'll turn its enemies into turtle soup.

Now this is special. There are two eras of cards known best for showcasing Shiny Pokémon. First, is the Neo era which introduced Shining cards. Shining cards depict species in their Shiny forms, with the Pokémon itself rendered in textured foil while the background is standard artwork. This returned years later in Shining Legends. Then, Hidden Fates introduced the Shiny Vault, where that set and later Shining Legends showcase Shinies over a silvery background a burst of sparkles that mimics the Shiny Pokémon encounters in the video game. Between these two iconic depictions from different eras, though, are multiple different types of Shinies. There were the Reverse Holo Shinies which were Secret Rare Subset cards always done in the Reverse foil style, and then there were the Gold Shinies in sets like the Black & White era Plasma Freeze with a beautiful golden border. Ayaka Yoshida illustrates this underrated Shiny Garbodor card.

Here's another Black & White era Garbodor from the Plasma Storm set by 5ban Graphics, which is done in the liney holo style of the time. When that style was going on, it seemed to pale in comparison to the iconic galaxy foil. While it's true nothing can match that, this style has become a marker of this era and is, looking back, quite attractive especially when compared to the flat foil style of XY era holos and the only slightly better wavey pattern of Sun & Moon.

Finally, we end with Tetsuya Koizumi's Garbodor Sword & Shield Promo card that came in Rebel Clash Build & Battle Boxes. It looks every bit as ferocious as the first appearance of Garbodor, but the classic, simple but graceful art style evokes Ken Sugimori's style here.