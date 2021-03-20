TCG Spotlight: Some O The Best Voltorb Pokémon Cards

In honor of its feature in the current Charge Up event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Voltorb cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Voltorb cards in the comments below.

We have to start with this iconic Voltorb card from Base Set. Not only is it the very first, but it may also actually be the most memorable depiction of Voltorb full stop. While 3D rendered cards from this era where the technology was somewhat new are historically a bit rough, artist Keiji Kinebuchi on this card manages to create a pretty realistic depiction of how Voltorb would look in real life. Then, the simple flourish of the neon pink, blue, and yellow electricity adds a lot without being overwhelming.

Yukiko Baba's Voltorb from the Aquapolis set looks like Voltorb in an indie comic and I love it for its unique style. During the e-reader era of Pokémon TCG, we saw sets begin to experiment more and more with different art styles, leading to unique and visually interesting cards like these.

This huge-eyed, furious Voltorb here from Kyoko Umemoto captures the imminently threatening, ready-to-explode energy that the Pokémon had in the early days of the anime. However, it doesn't look much like the drawing style of the anime, instead re-creating that explosive personality with a unique flair.

Now, this is something special. During this era of Pokémon TCG, Shiny Pokémon were released as a Secret Rare subset of cards as Reverse Holos. Stormfront has three Shiny Pokémon in their SH subset, including Drifloon, Duskull, and this Voltorb as drawn by Kent Kanetsuna. It's a unique beautiful card, beating out the Hidden Fates Shiny Voltorb to make this list — a huge feat on its own, as Hidden Fates is one of the all-time great sets. This Shiny Voltorb, which glows in the night, creates such a unique feeling, as if the collector was lucky enough to run into a Shiny in the middle of nowhere. A lovely card.