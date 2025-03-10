Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: HDTV, QLED, TCL

TCL Launches New QM7K QD-Mini LED Television

TCL has launched a new TV for their lineup of LED HD sets today, as we got our first look at the new QM7K QD-Mini LED TV.

Article Summary Discover the new TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV, with a brilliant 55-115" screen and advanced Mini LED tech.

Experience superior HDR impact, anti-reflective panels, and premium Bang & Olufsen audio features.

Explore the Halo Control System for enhanced color accuracy, stunning picture quality, and no blooming.

Benefit from Zero-Delay Transient Response, Dynamic Light Algorithm, and 23-bit Backlight Control.

TCL revealed a new HDTV they've launched today, as they introduced people to the new QM7K QD-Mini LED TV. This is basically an upgrade in several ways for their Mini LED line with a system update, better picture accuracy, the upgraded Halo Control System, and more improvements all around. (Well, we have yet to test it, but we'd love to hear if these improvements to the audio actually do improve the sound). We have more info below about the new TV as they have screens available in 55-115".

TCL QM7K

Armed with truly next-gen Mini LED technology, the TCL QM7K offers higher peak brightness than its predecessor QM751G for even greater HDR impact. TCL's latest Precise Dimming Series also sports a new CrystGlow HVA Panel (anti-reflective), premium audio by Bang & Olufsen, and an elegant pedestal stand on select sizes, but the Halo Control System is truly what sets it apart from the competition.

The Halo Control System yields three key benefits, including enhanced color accuracy, grayscale accuracy, as well as virtually no blooming, for more natural, stunning picture quality. The new system's Super High Energy LED Chip combines high brightness with increased light efficiency, while a Super Condensed Micro Lens uses a narrower light path for more precise light control. Additionally, the new TCL Micro OD reduces the optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate for virtually no blooming or halo effect and avoids LED light overlap to produce clear, sharp edges between bright whites and dark blacks.

TCL's enhanced QD-Mini LED backlight technology works in conjunction with a high-contrast HVA Panel to block out more of the light when the LCD closes for a better dark state, providing up to 5X native contrast. Furthermore, enhanced QLED technology combines a new Color Optimization Algorithm with more vibrant Quantum Crystals for significantly improved color accuracy.

Critical to achieving premium picture quality, processing also gets an upgrade in the TCL QM7K with Zero-Delay Transient Response for virtually no lag between the input signal and backlight response, preventing after-image blur and maximizing specular highlights. The Halo Control System also adds a Bi-directional 23-bit Backlight Controller, allowing the finest granular control of over 65,000 levels of brightness for each LED so grayscale accuracy is elevated. In addition, the system includes a Dynamic Light Algorithm (DLA) that intelligently optimizes the incoming video to render SDR signals at near HDR level, for consistently pristine picture quality regardless of the content

