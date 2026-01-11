Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, TCL

TCL Revealed a New TV With Other Items at CES 2026

TCL had some new items to show off during CES 2026, specially a brand new telvision model as well as a soundbar and other products

Article Summary TCL debuts its X11L SQD-Mini LED Series TV with breakthrough color, contrast, and brightness at CES 2026

The X11L features up to 20,000 dimming zones, 10,000 nits peak brightness, and delivers 100% BT2020 color

New TSR AI Processor, Gemini for Google TV, and advanced AI upscaling power ultimate smart entertainment

Audio by Bang & Olufsen and an expandable Dolby Atmos home theater system create immersive sound

TCL was on hand in Las Vegas this past week as they showed off some new items at CES 2026, chief among them being a new TV model. The company showcased the X11L, a new SQD-Mini LED Series designed to deliver optimal performance with the latest display technology, premium audio, and an elegant system design, all aimed at providing viewers with a rival home theater experience. The team also showcased items such as the Note A1 NXTPAPER, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro, the A65K soundbar, the BE36 Wi-Fi Router, and more. We have more details about the new TV from the team for you below.

TCL | CES 2026

The new X11L flagship series features TCL's new Deep Color System with Super Quantum Dots, the CSOT UltraColor Filter, and the advanced Color Purity Algorithm, achieving 100% of BT2020 color with exceptional accuracy and consistency. It also features an enhanced Halo Control System with incredible levels of discrete dimming zones and peak brightness, delivering deeper blacks than ever before, brilliant specular highlights, fine shadow detail, and virtually no blooming, for Ultimate Performance.

TCL introduced the world's first big-screen QLED TV, the world's first Mini LED TV and just last year, its own Precise Dimming QD-Mini LED TV with the incredible Halo Control System. In 2026, starting with the X11L, TCL will set a new standard for premium television and lead the industry once again with its new "SQD-Mini LED" display technology. SQD-Mini LED offers more consistently accurate 100% of BT2020 color but also reinvests in the product to give consumers more, adding more discrete dimming zones to achieve all-new levels of peak brightness, and deep black levels.

The New Ultimate Panel

At the heart of TCL's new SQD-Mini LED technology is the advanced CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel. The W is for Wide Color Viewing Angle, HVA provides High Static Contrast (up to 7,000:1), Ultra adds the unique ZeroBorder and an Anti-Reflective Layer that helps increase contrast, and 2.0 is for the new TCL Deep Color System – a three part system with Super Quantum Dots, the CSOT UltraColor Filter, and the Advanced Color Purity Algorithm. This is the new Ultimate LCD Panel.

New TCL Deep Color System – No Compromises

SQD Mini-LED achieves 100% of BT2020 color, minimizing color artifacts such as "Color Crosstalk," otherwise known as "Color Blooming" which can happen with RGB-Mini LED TV technology. While providing ultimate color, the X11L Series also incorporates up to 20,000 discrete dimming zones – more than three times the premium TCL QM9K – to create unprecedented black levels for ultimate contrast. In addition, X11L includes up to 10,000 peak nits brightness, the maximum brightness for HDR rendering. This creates brilliant specular highlights for the highest possible level of HDR impact, ensuring stunning picture quality in virtually any room lighting.

Ultimate AI Processing

Because great hardware needs great processing, X11L steps up to the new 26-bit backlight controller, that's significantly improved for 2026. This is alongside the enhanced Halo Control System with a further minimized Micro OD, shadowless uniform light supports, and new shadow detail optimization, resulting in an all-new level of Precise Dimming that produces even deeper black levels for the most accurate and lifelike picture yet. TCL has also upgraded to the new TSR AI Processor. This TCL Super Resolution AI processor ensures accuracy in every area by leveraging enhanced AI color, AI contrast, AI clarity, AI motion, AI upscaling, and AI sound.

Natural Interactive AI

Furthermore, X11L offers Gemini for Google TV. The integration of Google TV with Gemini makes TV control conversational and more natural. Users can ask Gemini to help them discover their next favorite show, find videos to explore their curiosity, and simplify everyday routines, making the latest TCL TV even more helpful.Au

dio by Bang & Olufsen, and Expandable Home Theater Audio System

For great sound, worthy of the great picture, TCL includes Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The sound is incredibly clear and accurate, due to enhanced treble, midrange, mid-bass, dialog and soundstage, but TCL has gone a step further by creating an expandable home theater audio system. For the first time, consumers can add an optional wireless subwoofer, without having to buy an audio system or soundbar. If speakers are desired later to further elevate the audio experience, users can add two TCL Dolby Atmos FlexConnect speakers for rear surround, and an additional two as wide or side surrounds. The result will be a dome of incredible Dolby Atmos theater sound.

The Art of Television

All of X11L's innovations are housed in a new, elegant, UltraThin cabinet that is only 0.8" deep, and has a completely flat back, so it hangs on the wall like art. Plus, Art Mode and Art Gallery are included. Even with this UltraThin depth, the chassis is built-in, so installation is simple.

CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel with Wide Color Viewing Angle, Unique ZeroBorder, & Anti-Reflection Layer

TCL Deep Color System with Super Quantum Dots, CSOT UltraColor Filter, & Advanced Color Purity Algorithm

Enhanced Halo Control System with Minimized Micro OD, Shadowless Uniform Light Supports, Shadow Detail Optimization & New 26-bit Backlight Controller

Up to 20,000 Discrete Dimming Zones (a level never before offered in these sizes)

Up to 10,000 Peak Nits Brightness (HDR rendering maximum)

TSR AI Processor

Dolby Vision 2.0 Max (OTA)

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Expandable Home Theater Audio System with Optional Wireless Subwoofer & Dolby FlexConnect 4.1.4 Capability

Backlit Voice Remote & Hands-Free Voice Control

Gemini for Google TV

Sleep Sounds Mode

4 HDMI 2.1 Ports

Elegant Cabinet with SuperThin Depth (Just 0.8"!)

