Team17 Announces Narita Boy Will Be Released Later This Year

Team17 and developer Studio Koba revealed their throwback '80s game Narita Boy will be coming out sometime later this year. In a game that will give you some strong Tron vibes, you'll be able to visit a digital world created on a special computer. You'll be an echo of your former self, exploring this vast expanse of digital fantasy, as you look for a way out of the game and back to the real world. You can try out a demo for it during the Steam Game Festival still happening until February 9th by clicking the link above and can check out more about it down below.

Narita Boy puts players in the shoes of the eponymous digital warrior chosen to wield the Techno-Sword, a legendary weapon capable of defeating fearsome foes in melee or from afar as it instantly transforms into a shotgun or devastating laser beam. By using this new weapon and with the help of the Motherboard, the spiritual leader of the Digital Kingdom, players will face corrupted enemies and hulking bosses to save the electronic synthwave world from the invading Stallions, a group of rogue code bent on forced rule and subjugation. During the journey, players will also explore the memories of the creator that reveals his story, from his early years in Japan, to his creation of – and connection with – the Digital Kingdom. Go back to the future: A homage to the eighties with a new spin on classic gameplay styles, Narita Boy takes players back in time for blast from the past

