Team17 Partners With Balancing Monkey Games For Before We Leave

Team17 announced this morning they are now working with Balancing Monkey Games to release their game Before We Leave. Originally the company was planning to self-publish and had set a release window for May 2021. Now with this new partnership announcement, we learn the game will now be out on May 13th on Steam. You can learn more about the game below as you will trying to rebuild society in a happier way that doesn't involve war and conquest.

Rediscover what was lost and nurture your reborn civilisation in Before We Leave, a non-violent city building game set in a cozy corner of the universe. Grow, gather and manage resources to help your settlements thrive, and share goods between the hexagonal lands and planets around you. Relax and expand the fabric of your growing societies and create a solar system of happy planets at your own pace. Not everything will go your way, though – use your wits and research solutions to overcome the challenges that your ancestors once faced. Expand the Horizons: Going from a lowly settlement to a sprawling colony of Peeps, players will need to traverse mountains, forests, oceans and the depths of space to explore and settle

Going from a lowly settlement to a sprawling colony of Peeps, players will need to traverse mountains, forests, oceans and the depths of space to explore and settle Tremendous Tech: As players progress they can research technology to better their civilisation, including sailing, industry, trade, and more

As players progress they can research technology to better their civilisation, including sailing, industry, trade, and more Keep the Peeps Happy: Running a colony is no small feat; in Before We Leave players will need to keep track of Peep happiness alongside pollution, food, and resources

Running a colony is no small feat; in Before We Leave players will need to keep track of Peep happiness alongside pollution, food, and resources A Whole New World: With a number of biomes filled with resources and mysterious relics to harvest from, it's the players job to utilise the land and plan their colony

With a number of biomes filled with resources and mysterious relics to harvest from, it's the players job to utilise the land and plan their colony Award-winning Soundtrack: Benedict Nichols (Omno, The Falconeer) composes a soundtrack fit for any benevolent leader, winning a Pav 'The Composed Segment' award for excellence in audio for his score, working alongside James Dean of Akau Audio who provided in-game sound design