Teamfight Tactics Announces New PvE Mode: Ao Shin's Ascent

Teamfight Tactics has revealed a new massive PvE mode coming to the game, as they dropped several details about Ao Shin’s Ascent

Article Summary Ao Shin's Ascent is Teamfight Tactics' largest-ever PvE mode featuring roguelite progression.

Climb the mountain, battle waves of enemies and bosses, and unlock permanent power on the Journey Track.

Customize every run by selecting your Guide, difficulty, and unique boss encounters for endless replayability.

Earn exclusive rewards, unlock new Guides, and power up with both free and premium bundles available.

Riot Games released new details of a new PvE mode coming to Teamfight Tactics, as players will have a new massive challenge in the form of Ao Shin's Ascent. The team is claiming this is going to be the largest ever PvE mode added to the game, as it comes with the first-ever progression-focused system within that mode, as you climb the mountain before you with a number of battles and challenges looking to take you out. We have more details from the team for you here, as the new mode will arrive on September 24 at 10am PT, shortly after the release of Patch 15.5, and will run until the end of patch 15.6 on October 8.

Teamfight Tactics – Ao Shin's Ascent

Traditionally a PvP-centric game, this single-player game mode challenges players to take on escalating PvE battles and Bosses, with roguelite progression that grants permanent power in the mode's Journey Track. Players climb the Mountain, facing a sequence of PvE battles and Bosses in order to save their corrupted Little Legend friends!

Summit The Mountain: Climb the mountain while strengthening your board, arming yourself with powerful Augments, and preparing for an ultra-powerful Boss.

Climb the mountain while strengthening your board, arming yourself with powerful Augments, and preparing for an ultra-powerful Boss. Craft Your Path and Challenge: Select your difficulty, your Guide, the Boss you'll fight, and more to make every run feel and play differently!

Select your difficulty, your Guide, the Boss you'll fight, and more to make every run feel and play differently! Key Mechanic – Guides: The odds aren't stacked in your favor at the start – recruiting a selection of unlockable Guides can help turn the tides by giving you access to novel strategies and power! Take Zoe for random loot, or grab a bundle-exclusive Guide like Battle Queen Gwen to access powerful Items from various TFT sets!

The odds aren't stacked in your favor at the start – recruiting a selection of unlockable Guides can help turn the tides by giving you access to novel strategies and power! Take Zoe for random loot, or grab a bundle-exclusive Guide like Battle Queen Gwen to access powerful Items from various TFT sets! Progress to the Summit Win or Lose: Make progress on your climb win or lose, via the Journey Track. The more runs you take on, the stronger you get!

Make progress on your climb win or lose, via the Journey Track. The more runs you take on, the stronger you get! Unlock Guides and Power With the Free Journey Track: Unlock Guides and power through the Journey Track. Clear the summit with at least 12 Guides to claim a free Ao Shin's Ascent Portal reward.

Unlock Guides and power through the Journey Track. Clear the summit with at least 12 Guides to claim a free Ao Shin's Purchase Bundles: The Ao Shin's Ascent Guide Pack (575 RP) comes with an emote and both Bundle-exclusive Guides: Truth Dragon Yasuo and Battle Queen Gwen. And the Ao Shin's Ascent Mega Bundle (2780 RP) comes with that Emote, both Guides, Legendary Little Legend: Awakened Ao Shin, the Little Legend Sol Harbinger Ao Shin, and the second K.O. Coliseum Pass Plus!

The Ao Shin's Ascent Guide Pack (575 RP) comes with an emote and both Bundle-exclusive Guides: Truth Dragon Yasuo and Battle Queen Gwen. And the Ao Shin's Ascent Mega Bundle (2780 RP) comes with that Emote, both Guides, Legendary Little Legend: Awakened Ao Shin, the Little Legend Sol Harbinger Ao Shin, and the second K.O. Coliseum Pass Plus!

