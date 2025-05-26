Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Pengu’s Party

Teamfight Tactics Reveals Sixth Anniversary Celebration Plans

Pengu is throwing a very special party soon in Teamfight Tactics, as the game will celebrate its Sixth Anniversary with some new activities

Article Summary Teamfight Tactics marks its Sixth Anniversary with a new Pengu's Party game mode from June 11 to July 15.

Pengu's Party features iconic traits from every TFT set, offering chaotic, nostalgic gameplay for fans.

Players can earn exclusive anniversary rewards like emotes and a new Little Legend, Cuppy, by completing missions.

Special event cosmetics include a themed arena and party portal, celebrating six years of TFT on PC and mobile.

Riot Games is celebrating the Sixth Anniversary of Teamfight Tactics, as Pengu will be throwing a special party to honor the occasion. Starting on June 11 and running until July 15, players will see a new game mode pop up, as well as some new additions to the game that cover every set the title has run since launch. We have the dev notes about it all for you here to check out.

Teamfight Tactics – Sixth Anniversary

Pengu's Party is a game mode that brings together fan-favorite traits from every set across all six years of TFT. Players will queue up in the current set's Cyber City world, but alongside the neon glow, they'll be met with the full spectrum of TFT history—featuring two iconic traits from each past set, all available at the same time for maximum chaos and fun.

Celebrating Six Years: Every Set, Every Trait

From Phantom procs and Mech-Pilots, to Dragonlords and Preservers, the traits returning in Pengu's Party span every set:

Set 1: Imperial, Phantom

Set 2: Rise of Elements: Mountain, Glacial

Set 3: Galaxies: Mech-Pilot, Rebel

Set 4: Fates: Elderwood, The Boss

Set 5: Reckoning: Hellion, Coven

Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets: Socialite, Yordle

Set 7: Dragonlands: Trainer, Shimmerscale

Set 8: Monsters Attack!: Laser Corps, Mascot

Set 9: Runeterra Reforged: Shurima, Bilgewater

Set 10: Remix Rumble: Punk, Jazz

Set 11: Inkborn Fables: Dragonlord, Storyweaver

Set 12: Magic n' Mayhem: Pyro, Preserver

Set 13: Into the Arcane: Conqueror, High Roller

These traits will also have prismatic variants, giving players new surprises to discover throughout their games.

Pengu's Party Missions & Anniversary Rewards

In Pengu's Party, the players are the guests of honor—and that means rewards. Completing event missions will unlock celebratory cosmetics, including:

Exclusive 6-Year Bash Emote

Cuppy, a brand-new Little Legend, with the base version available for free via mission rewards, and variants available in the Rotating Shop

Additional anniversary cosmetics will include:

Pengu's 6th Anniversary Arena

Pengu's Party Portal, a themed experience decked out for the bash

Teamfight Tactics: 6 Year Bash will be available on PC and mobile starting on June 11 until July 15 (patch 14.6-14.7).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!