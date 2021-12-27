Teams Revealed For PUBG Mobile Global Championship Grand Finals

Tencent Games and Krafton Inc. have revealed all of the participants for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021: Grand Finals. We have the rundown of the details below on both sides of the coin for the East and West ends of the finals. All of the teams will be competing for a massive $6m prize pool, which is only going to get bigger from fan contributions from purchased items throughout the championship. The Grand Final 2021 will air from January 21st-23rd, 2022 on their official esports channel.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship is the world's biggest mobile esports tournament, offering a $6,000,000 USD prize pool, with teams representing more than 30 countries. The PMGC League 2021 began on November 30th and has seen 40 teams battle it out, now whittled down to the final 16 who will compete for the crown. The teams headed to PUBG Mobile Global Championship Grand Finals 2021 are: PMGC League West NRX

NAVI

FG

A7

S2G

FB PMGC League East DWG

DX

STE

NV

NGX

INFIN

SZ STE

SECRET

4RVL ALL Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Winner The PMGC League Finals also celebrated the best individual achievements from star players across both divisions. PUBG Mobile Global Championship League West saw incredible performances from Brazilian team RISE. Despite not securing a spot in the PMGC Final, RiseMYTHIC received back-to-back awards for 'GRENADE MASTER', and 'THE GUNSLINGER', and his teammate RiseGARRYX was awarded 'FIELD MEDIC'. An incredible display of talent from the region, fellow Brazilian A7SENATEXAAAA was awarded 'THE SURVIVAL,' and estBAZZI secured 'EAGLE EYE', PMGC League East saw strong performances from SZSTE, with STE skryy, STE YuYang and STE TOP being awarded 'FIELD MEDIC', 'EAGLE EYE,' and 'GUNSLINGER' awards respectively. DWG Ssung took home 'THE SURVIVOR' award, and INFINn00zy won 'GRENADE MASTER'.