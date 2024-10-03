Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gets a Free Demo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has a brand new demo available as you can try a limited version of the game free on PC

Article Summary Download the free Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate demo on Steam now.

Experience fast-paced, co-op roguelike action in iconic NYC locales with your favorite Turtles.

All progress from the demo transfers to the full game, launching November 6 on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Master unique Turtle powers and upgrades to face off against the Foot Clan and an ominous threat.

Super Evil Megacorp has released a brand new free demo for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, giving players a sample of the game to come. The demo isn't huge or contains a ton of content, but it's enough to give you a sense of the action in the co-op roguelike featuring the Heroes in a Halfshell. All you have to do is download it free on Steam. Enjoy the demo as the game will be released on November 6 for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales. All progress made during the demo continues into the main game so you can pick back up straight where you left off. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

Master the powers of water and fire, utrom and ooze, light and darkness, and -most importantly- Ninja to create unique and bodacious builds for your Turtles. Every run brings new challenges and opportunities – explore and perfect your favorite builds, and combine them with allies to conquer your enemies. When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter's otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

