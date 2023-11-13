Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: tekken

Tekken 8 Reveals Latest Character Reina Mishima During EVO Showcase

A new chapter has been added to the Tekken 8 story as Reina Mishima was revealed during the EVO Showcase, placing her in the roster.

Over the weekend during the EVO Showcase, Bandai Namco revealed the latest character coming to Tekken 8, as Reina Mishima is coming to the game. The last name alone should send chills down your spine as the Mishima family seems to have a new member, but where she fits into the clan, as well as the story, is a wrinkle we'll probably never learn about until the game is released. With the nickname Purple Lightning, she earns that in spades as her powers and moves seem to be derived from a mixture of Kazuya and Heihachi's fighting style, tied to chain lightning effects for that added bit of damage. We have more info on the character from the PlayStation Blog, penned by the game's director, Kohei Ikeda. You can check out the trailer below as the game comes out on January 26, 2024.

"Reina employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, using swift and brutal techniques such as knife-hand strikes, eye pokes, and scratching that reflect her character. She utilizes a special movement called Sentai to close the distance quickly and launch rushes, while Unsoku allows her to deliver powerful attacks with agile footwork, demonstrating a speedy and aggressive combat approach. In addition, Reina has somehow acquired techniques like Wind God Fist and Spinning Demon, synonymous with the Mishima-style karate, and even exhibits a power fighter aspect, delivering powerful moves from the Heaven's Wrath stance once used by Heihachi, who is now deceased. Her offensive capabilities near walls, in particular, are among the most potent of all characters."

"Reina is a character that emphasizes duality in various aspects. To create a distinct counterpart to the powerful Mishima-style karate, we chose Taido as the second fighting style. Taido is known for its graceful and speedy movements, with sharp and agile attacks. When producing Reina's Taido techniques, we collaborated with the renowned expert, Mr. Tetsuji Nakano, who has won the Taido World Championships four times. Mr. Nakano is not only knowledgeable in Taido but also in various other martial arts. His advice on brutal techniques helped bring out the distinctive features and personality in Reina's movements even more."

