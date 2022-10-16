Ravensburger Announces Two New Minecraft Tabletop Games

Ravensburger announced this week they've partnered with Mojang for a pair of new Minecraft-themed tabletop games. While the franchise has stuck primarily to video game landscapes, they have, on occasion, branched out and allowed the IP to be used for a few different at-home experiences that don't involve a computer. Now we'll be getting two of those with Minecraft: Portal Dash and Minecraft: Heroes of the Village. In Portal Dash, you will need to find a way to escape the fiery underworld as you look for the portal out of there among the chaos, which will be released this November. Meanwhile, in Heroes of the Village, you will be tasked with rebuilding the village you're in for an impending Illager raid. The second game will be coming to Target in November 2022 and available widely in January 2023. We have more info on both below.

Minecraft: Portal Dash ($40)

In Minecraft: Portal Dash, players must work together to escape the Nether dimension, Minecraft's fiery underworld. In order to escape, players must cross the lava-filled landscape and fight off endless hordes of fiery mobs and their fearsome bosses, all while uncovering useful equipment and mining valuable blocks along the way before the piglins snatch them up. Only with good teamwork and the right strategy will players be able to escape from the Nether dimension and win the game.

Minecraft: Heroes of the Village ($25)

Younger gamers can now join Ravensburger's Minecraft board game adventures with Minecraft: Heroes of the Village. In Minecraft: Heroes of the Village, players must protect their village from raiding Illagers. To aid in this endeavor, players need to band together to explore the world, collect resources, fight mobs intent on slowing them down, and build buildings to protect against the marauding Illagers. Players will also be assisted by their animal companions, who can grant special abilities to players.