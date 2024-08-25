Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hyper real, Ikina Games, Telebbit

Telebbit Confirms Release Happening In Late October

Hyper Real released a new trailer for their upcoming action game Telebbit, along with new artwork and an October release date

Article Summary Hyper Real releases a trailer and sets October 24, 2024, release date for Telebbit on PC and consoles.

Telebbit's story revolves around a mutated rabbit with a teleportation device seeking revenge on humanity.

Features include fast-paced platforming, eight worlds, and a unique teleportation mechanic.

Illustrations by Hitoshi Ariga and a speedrun mode enhance the game's appeal for players.

Indie game developer Ikina Games and publisher Hyper Real announced their latest game on the way as Telebbit is coming to PC and all three major consoles. We've chatted about this game before, as you take on the role of a mutated rabbit who gains control of a teleportation device, using it to exact revenge on humanity for everything done to you. Well, now the game has a release date, along with new artwork you can see here designed by Hitoshi Ariga, best known for his work on the Mega Man manga. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be release for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on October 24, 2024.

Telebbit

The year is 3023. Constant war, environmental destruction, and deadly pandemics have forced humanity underground, where they have been working hard to develop a new personal transportation known as a "Teleporter" to provide a safer and cheaper means of transportation that minimizes contact with the polluted ground and atmosphere. To ensure the safety of the teleporter, tests were conducted using animals. During one such test, a glitch in the teleporter resulted in a rabbit's head being fitted with a high-performance CPU. With its new-found intelligence, the rabbit vowed to take revenge on the humans who subjected it to painful experimentation. Take the teleporter and escape the lab! A simple device, it teleports the user to the location at which it's fired, but the possibilities become endless when combined with in-stage gimmicks! At the end of each stage, a boss stands ready to fight.

Fast-paced platformer with teleporters as a unique element

A day to learn, a lifetime to master – this game requires patience and effort

Eight charming underground worlds to explore and wreak havoc in

Clean and minimalist pixel art punctuated by striking, lurid colors

Speedrun mode is available for time attack play

