Posted in: Games, Telltale Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deck Nine, The Expanse

Telltale Reveals Archangel Bonus Episode For The Expanse Game

Telltale Games will be adding a bonus episode to The Expanse: A Telltale Series, as "Archangel" will be available this Fall.

Telltale Games recently revealed they have a bonus episode coming to their new game based on The Expanse that will provide some additional content. This is an entirely separate episode that will star Shohreh Aghdashloo, and will essentially be an end-cap of sorts to the game that will enhance the main story, but if you choose not to get it, it won't ruin the experience of The Expanse: A Telltale Series. The episode is called "Archangel," and it will launch this Fall as a stand-alone release, but is included in The Deluxe Edition if you decided to buy it. Here's more info and a new trailer on it.

"The bonus episode stars Shohreh Aghdashloo, reprising her role as Chrisjen Avasarala, Secretary-General of the United Nations in The Expanse. Archangel is a completely different take on The Expanse: A Telltale Series, where players will experience a fateful day in the life of Chrisjen Avasarala by managing conflicts across the solar system and battling wits with rival politicians, all while navigating family drama on a day that will change her life forever. Additionally, the fifth and final behind-the-scenes video, 'Building The Belt' has been released. The video series is designed to give fans of both Telltale and The Expanse unprecedented access to the game's development. The other videos feature discussions about how the narrative for The Expanse: A Telltale Series was designed, how the game fits into the broader Expanse canon, and conversations with some of the Lead developers on the project."

"The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of Alcon Television Group's critically acclaimed and award-winning television series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!